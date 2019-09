In 2014, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited the place and heard from Jharna about her journey. Amazed, she asked Jharna what she wanted. Jharna stated her desire to support street children and abused women with money earned by selling clothes.



Queen Máxima promised her that she would provide her modern sewing machines and also send a designer to train her workers.



“Within a few days, the queen sent seven very modern sewing machines via a UNDP official to my place. A few days later, a fashion designer named Rose Merry arrived from the Netherlands. She stayed at my place for one-and-a-half months and trained me and my workers,” Jharna told this correspondent. “The queen came to my place earlier this year to check on me,” she added.

Click to expand...