There seems to be a misunderstanding and bad reporting going on in the media about the su 57.



12 units are going into production now and development is continuing on what the Russians are calling a 6th gen variant.



Testing on the phase 2 engine is happening right now. If the jet was cancelled, they would not be testing the new engine. Nothing is being mothballed. There are still updates coming out about the program.



I had to make this thread because the other one is just not correct.

