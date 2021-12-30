The stunning geometry of the Great Pyramid - full documentary

The purpose of this documentary, based on a substantial amount of research, is to show what kind of lessons of geometry can be derived from the dimensions of the Great Pyramid of Giza. We focus on four essential elements of 3D geometry: The Pi, the square root of 2, the Golden ratio and squaring the circle - and how all these ratios are encoded in the structure of the pyramid, to an amazing precision. Also the astronomical references in the pyramid are discussed. Loads of graphics and animations are used to clarify the message.