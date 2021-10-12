The strength of Pakistan Armed forces

Titanium100
these are young kids meaning the future
A country of infants with a destiny of greatness
1. Al Khalid I
Design:
- Effective range: 200 to 7,000 metres
- Sensor: laser ranging from 200 to 9,990 metres
- French Auto-tracking, interfaced with gunner station, firing four types of munitions, gunner's thermal imaging sight, commander's image intensification night vision sight, gyro-stabilised and UPS power supply system.
- Response: Enhanced for Nd:YAG Laser Signal
- Range: >10,000 m
- Field of view: Capable of detecting any signal aimed towards LTS786P.
- Detector type: Silicon Photodiode
- Size (approx): 214 x 134 mm (sensor Head)
- 126 x 123 x 100 mm (Display Unit)
- Weight 2 kg (sensor Head), (Approx): 1 kg (Display Unit)[40]
To be continued
Last edited: