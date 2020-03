Mach 3 (2500-3000 km/hr) speed ( which makes it very difficult to detect and track )

) 300 kg Semi-Armor piercing warhead ( which causes massive damage upon impact )

) Very high kinetic energy on impact ( which disintegrates smaller ships and cripples larger ones )

) S-manoeuver just a few seconds before impact ( which makes interception very difficult )

) 300 km range in Hi-Lo altitude profile

400+ km range in Hi-altitude profile

No wings (makes it harder to shoot down as winged missiles plunge into water after suffering wing damage)

Only 600 km range when using Lo-altitude sea-skimming profile

Not intelligent ( can’t take evasive measures on its own to avoid interceptor missiles and follows predetermined path)

There is one specific missile which has been designed from scratch to shoot down BrahMos. It’s the Indo-Israeli Barak-8 SAM .

This means that the Indian Navy deploys the poison and the antidote on the same platform.