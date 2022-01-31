What's new

The strange decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan in favor of Justice Faiz Isa

In a detailed decision, govt can not investigate the wealth of Judges and a judge is not accountable for the wealth of wives and children.



So no worries do whatever you do. Supreme Court provides protection to all crooks and criminals.
Good luck....one of the worst day in Pakistani history.

Detail decision in Urdu.

 
Last edited:
Keeping corruption money in wife and children account is no crime in Pakistan , lanat on our judicial system
 
Pakistani judiciary is a danger to Pakistan, pure and simple. The institution is rotten to the core and corrupted. A few bright spots here and there, but institutionally it is “walking dead”.
 
There is a need for an emergency in country or even a martial law to halt everything and get this straightened out.
 
313ghazi said:
We were building up to this day from when Musharraf lost the battle of the "Laang maarchs".
Why didnt musharraf saab reform the system when he had the chance? He brought his own poodle justice dogar instead of fixing things permanently after imposing emergency. Same thing he did when he took over and promulgated LFO.

Politicians are genetically corrupt, dictators dont want reforms good luck Pakistan.
 
