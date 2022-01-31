The strange decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan in favor of Justice Faiz Isa

In a detailed decision, govt can not investigate the wealth of Judges and a judge is not accountable for the wealth of wives and children.
So no worries do whatever you do. Supreme Court provides protection to all crooks and criminals.
Good luck....one of the worst day in Pakistani history.
Detail decision in Urdu.
So no worries do whatever you do. Supreme Court provides protection to all crooks and criminals.
Good luck....one of the worst day in Pakistani history.
Detail decision in Urdu.
Last edited: