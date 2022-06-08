The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv​

Fox claims Israel knew of Sept. 11 attacks in advance WASHINGTON, 28 December — What’s going on? The usually pro-Israeli Fox News Channel reported, in a series of news broadcasts, that Israeli operatives had prior knowledge of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and did not warn US officials. An Israeli Embassy spokesman and several Jewish groups have...

Having lived in the US and in Pakistan in the nineties, 9/11 did not come as a surprise to me. Yet despite believing in the inevitability of the attack, I became absolutely frozen for a number of days as the ramifications of the event started to become clear. At that time I was a pupoo baccha who was a believer of "white man is aqa" school of political philosophy. Anti-Americanism was rife in Karachi jumma khutbas in those days and I almost expected some brain washed people from our part of the world to go across and take badla. Pakistan in late 90s was in terrible shape and I believed frustration would be taken out on Americans by nihilist jealous of the success of American civilisation. Days after 9/11, I took part in a panel discussion at my university in the U.S. where I actually echoed Bush line that America was hated for its freedom. This explanation upset one of my professors who tried to put me on the correct path but I would not bite.For days after 9/11, I remained glued to the TV trying to make a sense of collision between two worlds that were intimately familiar to me. One evening while flipping channels, I stumbled upon the following report on Fox news:Details in the following linkOther mainstream western news outfits also carried similar reportsLater on, we would learn from Sybil Edmonds that U.S. intelligence indeed had advanced knowledge.Anyway back to those reports, I did not know what to make of them. I knew goras did bad deeds abroad but those acts were justified since they were on the side of haq. But doubts however began to linger in my mind. Surely all is not right when a society would "elect" Bush over Gore. Then in 2002, there was a murderous attack launched on falasteen by Isreal. Coverage of these attacks in US media made me sick to my stomach. I started to do my own research which enabled me to throw away my shackles I had accumulated by the years of reading New York Times and watching PBS.Israel enjoys carte blanche in international affairs. But that is not due to power of Israeli lobby. Rather, sections of global Jewish leadership are willing to do dirty work of Anglo-American establishment and their reward is protection from global censure. Weaker powers such as China and Russia were willing to work with Israelis in order to gain favour with the baap of Israel. Thankfully, that world has ended. Can Israelis adapt to new reality?I think not. They benefited when gora power was at its urooj. They will pay a price as power heads towards its zawaal.