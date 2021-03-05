The story of Varyag's passage through the Turkish Straits

Suat Çağlayan (57th government minister under Ecevit prime ministry)In March 2001, while I was serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Chinese Ambassador Yao Kuangyi came to my room by appointment. He speaks Turkish very well due to the residance in Turkey for many years. The reason for his arrival was take my assistance in Varyag's passage through the straits.Varyag was unfinished ship that started to be built as an aircraft carrier in Ukraine during the time of the USSR. It was said that 67% of shipbuilding was completed at that time.The ship, whose construction was halted during the collapse of the Soviets, was later left to Ukraine by Russia.When it was put up for sale in this form, it was bought by a Chinese company (Chinese state actually) for 20 million dollars. Although the ship had begun to be built as an aircraft carrier, it had neither an engine nor a rudder, as it was left only as a platform. She could only be sailed with tugboats.China had to take this ship from the Black Sea and pass it through the straits in order to bring it to its country. However, MHP deputy and Ministry of Maritime Affairs of the coalition government established under Ecevit's Prime Ministry did not allow the passage. Although it was started to be built as a warship, Varyag was not a battleship but a floating platform in this imperfect state. So even if it had the potential to be an aircraft carrier in the future, it could not be considered as combat platform at that time.At what percentage should an aircraft under construction have to be complete in order to be treated like a warship? Although there is no clear definition of this according to international rules, two criteria were taken into account in such an evaluation; the first is whether the ship is moving on its own, that is, whether it has a rudder and an engine. The other was whether this ship was equipped with the equipment that would enable the warplanes to take off and land. However, neither of these were available on this platform ship.According to the Montreux Straits Convention, one reason could be put forward for not allowing this platform to pass through the Straits; During the passage of the platform, the settlement on the Bosphorus and the safety of maritime traffic may be endangered. But Chinese companies (Chinese Government?), said they both take any transitional measures and had prepared a billion dollar letter of guarantee to give Turkey.Ambassador Yao came to me almost once a week, giving information about Varyag's latest situation and the position of the Undersecretariat of Maritime Affairs.I was first communicating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then with the Undersecretariat of Maritime Affairs and I was gathering all the informations together with I learned from the Ambassador. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that Montreux as it is, was not an obstacle to Varyag's passage. In my meeting with the Undersecretariat of Maritime Affairs affiliated to the MHP's State Minister, 'security' concerns were raised. However, a very different dimension of this stance emerged later.This is what a high-ranking official, who did not want her name to be mentioned at the time, spoke in our private conversation: "Of course, the security of the Bosphorus is important. But there is something more important that our ministry takes into consideration: the pressure that the Chinese state is exerting on the Uyghur Turks!" So apparently security was not the only reason why the ship was not passed. MHP's Minister, Ramazan Mirzaoğlu, wanted to prevent China from owning this ship with the idea that "China is exerting pressure on the Uighur Turks."This behavior was in line with the world view of Mr. Minister from the MHP. However, as the DSP wing of the coalition, we had to respect international rules and allow this platform to pass.I made an appointment with the late Ecevit and went to the Prime Ministry and explained the situation. After listening with interest, he said that; "I asked the Minister to grant passage to this ship. Let's wait and see,".When I explained the situation to the Ambassador, he started to wait with hope. Time was passing, but there was no positive news. The Ambassador's greatest fear was not the passage of time, but that the weather deteriorated with the autumn and the transition became really harder.When there was no news, I wanted to bring the situation to the attention of the Prime Minister once again. One day he attended the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, while chatting backstage, I brought the issue to Varyag. I said, "Sir, the weather is getting worse. If it's late, it could be really hard to get through the Bosphorus." He looked at me with a troubled expression and; "Hasn't the ship still passed? Whereas I requested," he said, "I'll deal with the matter again!" he added.A few days after this conversation, on November 1, 2001, Varyag went smoothly through the straits with tugboat.Against the unipolar world...Even though it was officially said that this platform would be just an entertainment center, we knew what the purpose was. The late Ecevit also knew this. However, we should not have prevented the passage of a platform ship by saying “This is an aircraft carrier”. Besides that, also we had another responsibility.China had the potential to become a balance of power in a world that became unipolar with the dissolution of the Soviets and after balances were upside down. Even if China's intention was turn this platform into an aircraft carrier on which warplanes land and take off, it could be in benefit of the whole world because of this country could create a balance of power against US. Although this thought underlies my contributions to Varyag's transition, of course I would not have taken steps to facilitate the transitionif there was a definition contrary to this transition in the Montreux Convention.Whether it is being used as an aircraft carrier or for any other purpose, The work done is right if it has been a balancing act against the forces that threaten world peace.In this post, I have never touched upon the Chinese promises for this pass, if you are aware. Because they were just words that could not be understood whether they would be fulfilled or not, before they were put into practice.Promise of China to send millions of tourists was one them. And their promises that the ship will be just a recreational ship. I wish they would never have said that. But maybe they did these 'ethical compulsions' because they were desperate, who knows!