The story of Varyag's passage through the Turkish Straits

Maybe many of you know: exactly 20 years ago, on 1 November 2001, an old soviet aircraft carrier had passed through the straits without rudder or engine after very heated diplomatic traffic and great hagglings were expreinced in China,Ukraine and Turkey triangle. All were stands at one of the corner of the story of China's acquisition of its first aircraft carrier, with tremendously intense diplomacy , full of lies, many promises, maybe bribes, but certainly a lot of political worries and political conflicts. Under this thread, I will try to share the articles of the state officials of the period that deal with what happened in this process.
Ramazan Mirzaoğlu (minister of state in charge of maritime in 2001)
Like Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, Varyag was a ship that was 70% completed by laying a sled in the Black Sea shipyard during the USSR period. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, it passed under the responsibility of the Ukrainian state. After several unsuccessful attempts, a business man from Hong Kong finally bought this with bargain price of $ 20 million. They were advertising outside that it would be the world's largest recreational ship, but the main purpose was the aircraft carrier.
However, it had to pass through the Turkish Straits to go to China, they asked for permission. This semi-finished giant ship, which 306.5 m long and 72 m wide, had no engine and rudder system. Only the Istanbul Port Authority could give permission to pass for passing. However, it was not possible for Varyag to pass safely through the Straits. Therefore, the issue was passed on to me as the Minister Responsible for Maritime Affairs. We did not allow the passage.
The issue was transferred to the government. Under the chairmanship of the late Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit, Minister of Foreign Affairs Şükrü Sina Gürel, myself as the Minister of State, and the 2nd Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Büyükanıt met and discussed the issue. Despite the positive opinion of the Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of State and the General Staff were opposed, especially since this huge raft without an engine and rudder would pose a danger in the Straits. Therefore, ship passage was not allowed. According to the Montreux Agreement, Turkish state has control, security and maritime traffic responsibilities. Passages are free, but security is essential.
The Chinese state was insistent that the ship was taken away. The Chinese Ambassador repeatedly came to the State Ministry and the Prime Minister and made many promises. But there was no result. I have been invited to China many times regarding the issue. I did not respond positively to these invitations. After that, first Admiral Ilhami Erdil, then Commander of the Naval Forces, and then Chief of General Staff General Hüseyin Kıvrıkoğlu and one of the Deputy Prime Ministers invited to China. After these visits, our Prime Minister called us to the meeting again . This time, the representative of the General Staff changed his opinion. I was left alone. However, I have listed the measures to be taken for safe passage through the Straits.
After a while, the Chinese Ambassador came to me as the State Minister in charge of Maritime, saying that they have taken the necessary measures. I discussed this issue with the experts of the Undersecretariat of Maritime Affairs. We did not find the measures taken sufficient. Thereupon, the Chinese Government applied to the Prime Minister.The late Prime Minister Ecevit personally wrote to me letterr about the Strait passing of Varyag twice. I also expressed my opinion by stating that I do not see the measures taken enough and that safe passage is not possible under these conditions. In meantime, Varyag roamed in Black Sea for 18 months, without rudder or motor. During this period, I had a planned overseas visit to another country. Unfortunately, they signed the Decree of the Council of Ministers on Varyag's passage with another minister which has power of attorney because of my overseas visit. Varyag was passed through the Straits with numerous towing tugboats. Fortunately, the accident did not occur.
Varyag was caught in a storm off Egriboz Island in the Aegean Sea. The ropes were broken. Varyag began to drift. Many seafarers were rescued by Greek coast guards. Still, a Dutch sailor drowned. Egypt did not allow it to pass through the Suez Canal. Varyag traveled across Africa and arrive China passing through Cape in three months. After long journey, She was taken to China's Dalian Shipyard. It was worked on for 9 years and turned into an aircraft carrier in 2011. Its name was changed to Liaoning. It launched in 2012 as China's first aircraft carrier. Now she sail in the warm waters of the Eastern Mediterranean to support Syria with 24 warplanes,12 helicopters, defense and attack missiles.[1] By the way, it will be useful to add; What had China promised us? Among the most interesting, The Chinese state had promised to Turkey's that 2.5 million tourists will visit every year.
1-(This article was written on November 4, 2015 on the news that the Chinese aircraft carrier Varyag was coming to the Mediterranean.)
