The story of Sutjiati Narendra, Athlete who won 2 Gold at PON Papua, Chooses to Leave the US National Team for Indonesia

LAMPUNG, KOMPAS.com – Sutjiati Kelanaritma Narendra's smile widens every time he is asked, "Indonesia or America". This 17 year old Dara answered with a unanimous tone. "Of course, Indonesia," said the girl who is familiarly called Sutji when met at her residence, in Lampung, Tuesday (12/10/2021) afternoon.This girl with long curly hair and slender body has become the topic of discussion on social media after her actions at PON XX Papua have made two gold and one silver achievements in rhythmic gymnastics.In the PON, which he participated in for the first time, Sutji, who represented Lampung Province, won two golds in the ball equipment and sempay (ribbon) numbers and one silver in the all around number.Apart from her achievements, the first daughter of the Indonesian-American couple, Andy Narendra and Christine, has also been in the public spotlight for choosing to release the United States gymnastics national team to defend Indonesia since 2019.Sutji, who was born in New York, admitted that he did not expect the support that had flowed to him to be so strong. "The support is very different (with in America), here it is extraordinary. Prayers and support from the community. Sutji is very moved," said Sutji.Therefore, every time she was asked if she regretted letting go of the opportunity to strengthen the American gymnastics junior national team, this girl straightforwardly replied, "There is no disappointment or regret. Sutji is actually surprised to be like this here. Sutji is proud to be an Indonesian". Even though he has made a flashy achievement, Sutji admits that he is not satisfied and wants to achieve higher achievements.