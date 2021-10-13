What's new

The story of Sutjiati Narendra, Athlete who won 2 Gold at PON Papua, Chooses to Leave the US National Team for Indonesia

1634138133235.png


LAMPUNG, KOMPAS.com – Sutjiati Kelanaritma Narendra's smile widens every time he is asked, "Indonesia or America". This 17 year old Dara answered with a unanimous tone. "Of course, Indonesia," said the girl who is familiarly called Sutji when met at her residence, in Lampung, Tuesday (12/10/2021) afternoon.

This girl with long curly hair and slender body has become the topic of discussion on social media after her actions at PON XX Papua have made two gold and one silver achievements in rhythmic gymnastics.

In the PON, which he participated in for the first time, Sutji, who represented Lampung Province, won two golds in the ball equipment and sempay (ribbon) numbers and one silver in the all around number.

Apart from her achievements, the first daughter of the Indonesian-American couple, Andy Narendra and Christine, has also been in the public spotlight for choosing to release the United States gymnastics national team to defend Indonesia since 2019.

Sutji, who was born in New York, admitted that he did not expect the support that had flowed to him to be so strong. "The support is very different (with in America), here it is extraordinary. Prayers and support from the community. Sutji is very moved," said Sutji.

Therefore, every time she was asked if she regretted letting go of the opportunity to strengthen the American gymnastics junior national team, this girl straightforwardly replied, "There is no disappointment or regret. Sutji is actually surprised to be like this here. Sutji is proud to be an Indonesian". Even though he has made a flashy achievement, Sutji admits that he is not satisfied and wants to achieve higher achievements.

If we were born in USA and coming from immigrant family or parent who hold green cards, we have to decide our nationality when we reach 16 years old. Indonesia doesnt recognize double citizenship like Philippine, to be Indonesian citizen, she must throw her US citizenship.

By the way, 24 years NBA player who played for Utah Jaz has also thrown his US citizenship and become Indonesian citizen, he is part of Indonesian current male national basket team.

1634139024514.png


Marques Terrell Bolden (born April 17, 1998) is an American-born Indonesian professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marques_Bolden
 
In football, there are quite many European players who change citizenship to Indonesia. This is just recent one and come for women football, she comes from USA, German-Indonesian blood.

 
Indos said:
If we were born in USA and coming from immigrant family or parent who hold green cards, we have to decide our nationality when we reach 16 years old. Indonesia doesnt recognize double citizenship like Philippine, to be Indonesian citizen, she must throw her US citizenship.

By the way, 24 years NBA player who played for Utah Jaz has also thrown his US citizenship and become Indonesian citizen, he is part of Indonesian current male national basket team.

View attachment 784604

Marques Terrell Bolden (born April 17, 1998) is an American-born Indonesian professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marques_Bolden
Philippines is waiting for disaster to happen with dual citizenship. The only country successful with dual citizenship is Israel.
 
Beast said:
Philippines is waiting for disaster to happen with dual citizenship. The only country successful with dual citizenship is Israel.
Philippine as Christian country, they feel very much correlated with Western nations. Almost in developed Western countries, including USA, we will find many Philippino there.

They have education that uses English and this make many of their population go to many developed countries to find works and later many of them just stayed there and migrate.

Usually, countries that many of their population migrate to other countries apply dual citizenships.
 
Indos said:
Philippine as Christian country, they feel very much correlated with Western nations. Almost in developed Western countries, including USA, we will find many Philippino there.

They have education that uses English and this make many of their population go to many developed countries to find works and later many of them just stayed there and migrate.

Usually, countries that many of their population migrate to other countries apply dual citizenships.
That is why Philippines remain so poor. While Philippines gets dirt, US got all the good thing from Philippines.
 
She is mixed blood

1637746273279.png

1637746352769.png

1637746390204.png
 
Indos said:
In football, there are quite many European players who change citizenship to Indonesia. This is just recent one and come for women football, she comes from USA, German-Indonesian blood.

For Sabrina Dessler, she can speak Indonesian language well, most probably her mom teaching Indonesian language to her as her mom is Indonesian. She is joining a professional club in Indonesia, Persija Jakarta and also played in national team.


Persija Jakarta will have new stadium in North Jakarta. Persija Jakarta is actually owned by Local Jakarta administration and gets the budget from local government.

 
Elkan Baggot, get Indonesia citizenship two weeks ago and throw his Britain citizenship. 18 years old player and played in England professional club until Today. He is also half blood Indonesian-Britain.


Elkan Baggot played for Ipswich Town against Liverpool

 
Last edited:
Indos said:
For Sabrina Dessler, she can speak Indonesian language well, most probably her mom teaching Indonesian language to her as her mom is Indonesian. She is joining a professional club in Indonesia, Persija Jakarta and also played in national team.


Persija Jakarta will have new stadium in North Jakarta. Persija Jakarta is actually owned by Local Jakarta administration and gets the budget from local government.

Indonesian women football competition is already professional and players get salary, the salary IMO is quite appealing.

Persija Jakarta Football club shows their players for women league. It is before Sabrina Dressler joined the club. Basketball unfortunately doesnt have yet regular professional competition for women despite has good achievement already like beating Iran and Kazaktan in Asia Cup 2021.

 
