Their original leader was

Qari Hekmat,

a disgruntled Taleban commander from Darzab who took his fighters over to ISKP in 2015

Qari Hekmat’s fighters were largely Uzbek and Tajik,

with a small number of Pashtuns and some foreign (Central Asian) fighters.

Qari Hekmat led the group for more than two years,

before being killed by a United States airstrike in April 2018.

In the face of certain defeat by the Taleban,

its remaining fighters and leaders were left with only one option and that was surrender:

Taleban

government.

The group contacted the Taleban seeking a ceasefire.

By this point, however, it was too late to be acceptable.

The Taleban’s response was to demand that the fighters hand over their leaders, Mawlawi Habib Rahman, head of the group, Mufti Nematullah Qawim, his deputy and Mullah Suhbatullah, head of finance, before any ceasefire could be agreed.

The fighters then split;

some preferred to surrender to the Taleban,

while others reached out to the government.

Those who feared Taleban punishment for rejecting their earlier call for a peaceful settlement made overtures to the government.

According to the head of the Provincial High Peace Council, Mawlawi Akram, some individuals expressed their willingness to “join the peace process.” There was, however, he said, “limited access to escape routes.” Eventually, the group’s leaders reached out directly to the government, seeking protection from the Taleban.

According to Haji Assadullah, a tribal elder in Darzab,

Afghan commandos arrived by helicopter late in the night of 31 July and opened an escape route over land for the group.

The ‘ISKP’ fighters walked from Mughol village to Darzab district centre, which takes about 20 minutes. From there, they were evacuated by Afghan National Security Force flights to Sheberghan.

Habib Rahman told media outlets that he was tired of war and had therefore joined the Afghan government’s peace process. “If the government wants, I can work within the government structure,” he said.

Both government officials are Uzbeks and belong to Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum’s Jombesh party, and it can be assumed that the shared ethnic background helped in the surrender.

Provincial governor Lutfullah Azizi told media,

“Those who committed crimes will be prosecuted based on the Afghan law and those who were not involved in crime will be freed, based on the Afghan government’s general amnesty policy.”

Meanwhile, other members of the group, mostly Central Asian fighters, who had contacted the Taleban prior to the Afghan commandos’ arrival, surrendered to the Taleban.

According to sources close to the Taleban, 19 Central Asian fighters in Darzab district surrendered and were evacuated, along with their families, to Kohistanat district of Sar-e Pul province.