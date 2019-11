The Story Of India’s Slowing Economy... In Night Lights

On an absolute basis, mean night lights stood at 1.87 nanowatt/cm²/steradian — the unit to measure night time light intensity. This was the lowest in two years, shows data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a U.S. based scientific agency.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, night lights activity contracted by 34.4 percent in Q2 FY20. This was the steepest contraction seen since the quarter ended September 2013. However, cloud cover, particularly during seasonal rains, can distort the data.

On a year-on-year basis, night light activity contracted by over 3 percent, the data showed.