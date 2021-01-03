The Story of Happiness Balloons
A professor gave a balloon to every student, who had to inflate it, write their name on it and throw it in the hallway. The professors then mixed all the balloons. The students were given 5 minutes to find their own balloon.
Despite a hectic search, no one found their balloon. At that point the professors told the students to take the first balloon that they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within 5 minutes everyone had their own balloon.
The professors said to the students: “These ballons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people's happiness....we'll find ours too.
Happy Holidays! Be there for others during this rough time you will be surprised by the positive outcome
Source: Internet
- PRTP GWD
