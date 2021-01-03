What's new

The Story of Happiness Balloons

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,974
-54
1,623
Country
India
Location
India
The Story of Happiness Balloons

A professor gave a balloon to every student, who had to inflate it, write their name on it and throw it in the hallway. The professors then mixed all the balloons. The students were given 5 minutes to find their own balloon.

Despite a hectic search, no one found their balloon. At that point the professors told the students to take the first balloon that they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within 5 minutes everyone had their own balloon.

The professors said to the students: “These ballons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people's happiness....we'll find ours too.

Happy Holidays! ❤ Be there for others during this rough time you will be surprised by the positive outcome 😃

FB_IMG_1608095450628.jpg


Source: Internet

- PRTP GWD
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,974
-54
1,623
Country
India
Location
India
One artist sees himself as the creator of an independent spiritual world; he hoists onto his shoulders the task of creating this world, of peopling it and of bearing the all-embracing responsibility for it; but he crumples beneath it, for a mortal genius is not capable of bearing such a burden. Just as man in general, having declared himself the centre of existence, has not succeeded in creating a balanced spiritual system. And if misfortune overtakes him, he casts the blame upon the age-long disharmony of the world, upon the complexity of today’s ruptured soul, or upon the stupidity of the public.

Another artist, recognizing a higher power above, gladly works as a humble apprentice beneath God’s heaven; then, however, his responsibility for everything that is written or drawn, for the souls which perceive his work, is more exacting than ever. But, in return, it is not he who has created this world, not he who directs it, there is no doubt as to its foundations; the artist has merely to be more keenly aware than others of the harmony of the world, of the beauty and ugliness of the human contribution to it, and to communicate this acutely to his fellow-men. And in misfortune, and even at the depths of existence – in destitution, in prison, in sickness – his sense of stable harmony never deserts him.

- Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

- PRTP GWD
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,226
42
27,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bagheera said:
The Story of Happiness Balloons

A professor gave a balloon to every student, who had to inflate it, write their name on it and throw it in the hallway. The professors then mixed all the balloons. The students were given 5 minutes to find their own balloon.

Despite a hectic search, no one found their balloon. At that point the professors told the students to take the first balloon that they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within 5 minutes everyone had their own balloon.

The professors said to the students: “These ballons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people's happiness....we'll find ours too.

Happy Holidays! ❤ Be there for others during this rough time you will be surprised by the positive outcome 😃

View attachment 696705

Source: Internet

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
I must say great post....Deserve positive rating.

@waz @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

TaiShang
More gatherings, celebrations will be held in Wuhan; West should get used to it
Replies
0
Views
127
TaiShang
TaiShang
vi-va
Is India back to being ‘Third World’? Irony of an aspiring superpower exposed by Covid crisis
2 3
Replies
30
Views
619
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
Hamartia Antidote
Love has no borders': Arizona man fulfills Christmas list for Mexican girl who sent it by balloon
Replies
5
Views
344
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
The fall of US imperialism and Indian terrorism is seeing the upcoming rise of Pakistan-China alliance
Replies
12
Views
700
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ILC
What young, educated Chinese women want in a man today: a clingy “little puppy” (lol)
Replies
7
Views
349
Zsari
Zsari

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom