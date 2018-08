The bravery of Baji Prabhu is well documented and should be celebrated, however I take offense to the fact that this had anything to do with “Hindu” nationalism. It was Maratha Nationalism, which might be the precursor to Indian nationalism. It had nothing to do with protecting “Hindu culture or civilization”, but more to do with Swarajya.

Marathas were a secular force as was their leader Shivaji.

So this seems nothing more than a Shiv Sena type propaganda to use the good works of Shivaji and his leadership to portray “Hindu nationalism” as a concept when it did not exist.

