Assalamu Alaykum brothers. There are a few things that really started to bother me recently about fellow members on this forum, so I've decided to air my views. This should not be considered a personal attack on anyone.



1. Lack of unity.

2. Lack of courage.

3. Lack of guile.



At a time where our nation is under attack from all angles we cannot afford to continue like this. We must not be remembered as the Arabs of Baghdad who watched the mongol hordes destroy them.



Unity

You are Pakistani, nothing more nothing less. The election is over, let it go. We fight like dogs amongst our own, any reason we can find we have people arguing on this forum. Debate has its own place but the vitriol nature of some conversations is appalling and will lead to resentment of each other. Do you not have enough enemies that you must make enemies of your own?



Courage

Despair is not a trait found in the momin. Allah has repeated in the Quran that he is the source of all power and the Muslim should rely only upon him. I've seen people bitch and whine about S400, IMF, debt, CPEC, blah blah blah. It's embarrassing. Mard mein hosla hona chaye. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Never ever complain about a problem without a solution. Hold me to account for my words, hold each other to account. Our nation was built on sacrifice, on making the long shot, it will be sustained in the same spirit. If you want a more prosperous Pakistan, go out and make it so 1 day at a time. Approach your life glass half full not half empty.



Guile

So many brothers are predictable, too easy to troll. The Ganagdeshis know which buttons to press and they're laughing at the reactions. Don't take the bait from the trolls, report thier posts, don't engage them, don't let them derail your threads. You need to see thier patterns, you need to see through the deceit. This is a forum, the wider world is full of the same.



This forum needs to be our fortress, our platform, not somewhere anyone can pull our strings.

Click to expand...