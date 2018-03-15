The start of operations for the first Saudi-American partnership in SAMI company



Emphasizing its commitment to developing an integrated system for the defense industries in the Kingdom through global partnerships, the Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI), wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has launched a new joint venture with L3Harris Technologies, one of the largest manufacturers of aerospace and defense systems in the world. In an effort to accelerate the growth of SAMI's business through the development of advanced communications systems, sensors, and integrated mission systems that support the Saudi armed and security forces.The establishment of the joint venture, Sami L3 Harris Technologies, which fully includes the capabilities of L3 Harris Technologies, is a result of the joint venture agreement signed by His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Mr. Christopher Kobasic, President and COO of L3 Harris Technologies, during the Paris Air Show in June 2019, while the joint venture was officially registered in August 2020 and is now fully operational.Charles R. Davis, Vice President of L3 Harris International, said: “The launch of the joint venture marks an important stage in our journey towards establishing a long-term presence in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to continuing to work with and support SAMI in empowering the military industries sector in the Kingdom. Through the joint venture, L3 Harris will harness its leadership in technological innovation for SAMI, the leading national defense partner, to provide the Kingdom with advanced military capabilities and world-class research and development activities.”L3 Harris Technologies is the first US defense company to establish a registered and viable joint venture with SAMI, and it is hoped that this cooperation will contribute to establishing a path to localize communications systems, sensors, and the world-leading integrated mission systems that characterize L3 Harris Technologies. “In the land, air and sea fields, in line with SAMI’s endeavors to support the achievement of the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.Since its establishment in 2017, SAMI has been concerned with developing and supporting the military industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and enhancing its self-sufficiency through an increasing number of leading military products and services. SAMI plays a vital role in supporting the efforts of the Public Investment Fund to localize the latest technologies and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.