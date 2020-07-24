What's new

The Stars Within Us

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,492
-3
1,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Stars Within Us: How the Elements Inside You, and Everything, Were Forged



Iron, carbon, hydrogen — many of the elements that construct skyscrapers and cell phones are also the building blocks of people and puppies. At the atomic scale, we are all made of the same things. Where did those atoms come from? Every element was forged in the cosmos, from stars that collapse and collide to black holes that fire jets deep into space. Not only are we “made of star stuff”, we are made of atoms that were forged in some of the most intense environments in the universe.
Credit: U.S. National Science Foundation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

M
China's Star market aims to take on the Nasdaq
Replies
0
Views
252
mmr
M
B
Bangladesh seeks US’s technical support in preserving Sundarbans: foreign minister
Replies
1
Views
153
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
truthfollower
Carl Sagan - Who Speaks for Earth?
Replies
1
Views
191
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
HAIDER
India, Pakistan may stumble into large-scale war, warns US intel report
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
4K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Vanguard One
Potential super-Earth found orbiting the nearest star from our sun
Replies
3
Views
405
PeaceGen
PeaceGen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom