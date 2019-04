The spy you paid for – Amazon’s Alexa listens to everything you say

JOKES: Amazon employees reportedly shared the funniest conversations they heard (Pic: Amazon)

SECRETS: Alexa data centre staff hare said to have overheard sensitive information (Pic: Alamy)

SECURITY: Users can turn the devices off, but often forget they're listening (Pic: Amazon)

POWERFUL: The information gathered could potentially be very useful (Pic: Alamy)