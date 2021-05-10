The Sputnik V vaccine helps San Marino to become the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and reduce the infection rate to zero The Sputnik V vaccine helps San Marino to become the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and reduce the infection rate to zero | Official website vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

The highest infection rate in San Marino was almost 250 cases a week in the beginning of April while there have been no infection cases since May 4. Daily infection rate fell by 250 times.Thanks to the Russian vaccine San Marino has become one of the first countries in Europe to start lifting COVID restrictionsAverage infection rate in the country is more than 40 times lower than that in the EU countriesVaccination enabled San Marino to reduce cases of death caused by COVID to zeroSan Marino closed a hospital ward for treatment of patients infected with coronavirusRDIF is ready to provide additional batches of Sputnik V to San Marino to arrange vaccine tourism based on positive vaccination results in the country with a sharp decrease of the infection rateMoscow, May 10, 2021 – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces positive results achieved by San Marino in the fight against coronavirus thanks to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine with infection rate having fallen to zero level. This has enabled the authorities to start lifting COVID restrictions, restore economic activity and return to normal life.San Marino was able to roll out the most successful vaccination campaign in Europe thanks to Sputnik V: average 7-day infection rate per 1 mn people (May 3-9) is more than 40 times lower than that in the EU countries. Positive results of the vaccination campaign with Sputnik V were obtained only two months after it started with the median daily COVID cases dropping by 250 times from a highest point in early April to zero level and no cases of infection registered since May 4th.