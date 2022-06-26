What's new

The spectacular surge of the Saudi female labor force

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
204
0
189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark

The spectacular surge of the Saudi female labor force​

Sofia Gomez Tamayo, Johannes Koettl, and Nayib Rivera Wednesday, April 21, 2021

For decades, Saudi Arabia had one of the lowest female labor force participation rates in the world. In 2018, the share of Saudi women who had a job or were actively looking for one was 19.7 percent of the adult population of women with Saudi citizenship, our focus group for this blog (we are not considering the large expatriate population as they display a vastly different labor market behavior). In the years before that, the rate was much lower and had only recently started to slowly increase (see Figure 1). The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) had always lagged behind the rest of the world when it came to women and the labor market, but even by those standards, the Saudi rate was lagging considerably.

But in the last couple of years, something has been changing. In a relatively short time span of just two years, the labor force participation rate of Saudi women increased from 20 percent in late 2018 to 33 percent by the end of 2020—that is to say that the share of Saudi women in the labor market expanded by an incredible 64 percent in just two years!

Historically, the female labor force participation rate for Saudi women was low, but increased substantially in the last three years

Women of all ages are joining the labor force at higher rates. Between the end of 2018 and the end of 2020, the largest increases happened among Saudi women between the ages of 40 and 54 with increases of more than 20 percentage points. Most of the other age groups displayed an increase of at least 10 percentage points. Only at the fringes of the labor market—the youngest and the oldest workers—the increase was smaller, from about 3 to 5 percentage points. Another driver of this impressive growth is middle-skilled women. Those with secondary education experienced an almost threefold increase in participation—from 9 to 25 percent—during this period. Women with primary and intermediate education also entered the labor market at significant levels, increasing their participation rates by almost 10 and 12 percentage points, respectively.

Importantly, this inflow of Saudi women into the labor force did not translate into more unemployment, to the contrary. In practice, new entrants to the labor market usually spend the first couple of weeks or even months looking for work—so they are part of the labor force, but they are unemployed, potentially increasing the unemployment rate. Nevertheless, what we observe in Saudi Arabia, is that many of these women joining the labor market are finding work quickly. The employment rate—the share of the labor force that has a job—of Saudi women has been steadily increasing from 68 to 76 percent between the end of 2018 and 2020; and the female unemployment rate has decreased, from 32 to 24 percent. Maybe even more importantly, this increase in employment was not driven by the government hiring Saudi women. It was genuine private-sector-led employment growth. Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of 2020, public sector employment of Saudi women increased by only 5 percent (Figure 2). Private sector employment of Saudi women, on the other hand, grew among most economic activities, with the majority showing an increase of over 10 percent. Female employment in labor-intensive sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and accommodation and food grew by 9, 14, and 40 percent, respectively.


Employment of Saudi women increases substantially across sectors


What could be the reasons for these dramatic changes in Saudi Arabia? While we have no definite answers yet, one should not underestimate the potential impact of the many reforms that made it easier for women to work over the last few years. These reforms ranged from allowing women to drive cars (crucial for being able to commute to work) to changes in the guardianship law, in the labor law, and in family law, among many others.
Saudi Arabia was, in fact, a top performer in the World Bank's Women, Business and Law Report 2021 https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/35094
It seems that these reforms are starting to pay off. After all, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program has an explicit objective to increase the female labor force participation rate to over 30 percent. For now, it looks like this objective was achieved 10 years early.


Lessons for Pakistan that reforms are very much realistic if there is a political will to change regardless of sect or political outlook. At the end of the day most people regardless of gender want to be independent.
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
204
0
189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Saudi Arabia went from this:

1656278337711.png


to this within a few years:

1853526.jpeg


Eu3V1aHXcAoHhPY


dhaka-tribune-1632480101066.jpg


saudi-women-armed-forces1648225259-0.jpg







1656278170968.png


Young women in black sitting in the family section of a cafe in Jazan, Saudi Arabia


1656277879426.png


Saudi Princess Hana bint Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal, a model, displays latest collection of abayas (Arabic female dresses) by Saudi Princess Safia Hussain, during a fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Princess Hana bint Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal, a model, displays latest collection of abayas (Arabic female dresses) by Saudi Princess Safia Hussain, during a fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 23, 2021. (Reuters)

thearabweekly.com

Abaya fashion show illustrates Saudi cultural transformation | | AW

Donning chic neck-to-toe abayas, models saunter in high heels around a swimming pool in a glitter-filled fashion show staged in the unlikeliest of places: Saudi Arabia.
thearabweekly.com thearabweekly.com

1656279393478.png


www.insider.com

A massive rave took place in a Saudi desert. It was just like any other festival, bar the electronic music pausing for the Islamic call to prayer, say reports

David Guetta performed at MDLBEAST Soundstorm — a music festival on the outskirts of Riyadh in the socially conservative kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
www.insider.com www.insider.com

And yet the world did not collapse, Islam did not disappear etc.

Only the removal of a few clerical dinosaurs and strong leadership was needed to make the necessary reforms. Nothing extreme.
 
Last edited:
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
985
0
1,522
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
If this is what saudi women wants and thinks will make them happy, then good for them.

Saudi TFR was 2.2 in 2019
What is it now and what will it be in 2030?

BTW the most independent people on earth are gays. They are even independent from having kids or any duty to any other individual ( yes i am grossly generalizing). They can if they want, change partner on a whim and who is to say its wrong? Religion?!

Modernism is the death of the soul and we are all its prisoners.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
3,595
1
3,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wergeland said:
If this is what saudi women wants and thinks will make them happy, then good for them.

Saudi TFR was 2.2 in 2019
What is it now and what will it be in 2030?

BTW the most independent people on earth are gays. They are even independent from having kids or any duty to any other individual ( yes i am grossly generalizing). They can if they want, change partner on a whim and who is to say its wrong? Religion?!

Modernism is the death of the soul and we are all its prisoners.
Click to expand...
The West promotes gays.

So if Pakistan promotes gays, we too will become prosperous like the West...?
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
204
0
189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Wergeland said:
If this is what saudi women wants and thinks will make them happy, then good for them.

Saudi TFR was 2.2 in 2019
What is it now and what will it be in 2030?

BTW the most independent people on earth are gays. They are even independent from having kids or any duty to any other individual ( yes i am grossly generalizing). They can if they want, change partner on a whim and who is to say its wrong? Religion?!

Modernism is the death of the soul and we are all its prisoners.
Click to expand...

Saudi Arabia has a healthy birth rate. They have very large families in general, I would not trust those numbers. The Saudi Arabian TFR is more likely around 3.0.

Saudi Arabia nowadays has a very healthy blend between ancient culture and practices, Islam and modernism. Nothing extreme in either way. Honestly this is the best solution.

I don't think many locals in KSA want the Sahwa era back.

en.wikipedia.org

Sahwa movement - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The important thing here is to not go overboard but I don't see any signs of that at all.

The ideas behind Saudi Vision 2030 should be followed by the entire Muslim world. It would give rise to strong, confident and independent Muslim states.

Islam is a sophisticated religion, a religion of science, tolerance and the most capitalistic religion out there to date of the old ones. For too long have dinosaurs among Mullah's been hijacking it. I love that MbS is trying to reform in a good way.

jamal18 said:
The West promotes gays.

So if Pakistan promotes gays, we too will become prosperous like the West...?
Click to expand...

Muslims have historically been far more tolerant towards that than Christians/West. Have you seen some of the Ottoman and Safavid art for instance? Not sure about Arab art, maybe they shunned this part, but when I first saw that (filth in my eyes but whatever) I was shocked.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
985
0
1,522
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
jamal18 said:
The West promotes gays.

So if Pakistan promotes gays, we too will become prosperous like the West...?
Click to expand...


The West has fulfilled its potential and destiny. It all started 1000 year ago and during all those centuries it matured, conqoured, invented and spread out over rest of the wide open world fauna.

What do someone do when you have won everything you can win? self-indulgence of course.

The west is not promoting homosexuality, it is promoting its will on rest of the world, just because it can. It is like that rich powerful friend who invites you on a party and insist that you party as hard as he does, with all its predicaments.

The west is caught up in what Oswald Spengler calls sterility.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
3,595
1
3,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wergeland said:

The West has fulfilled its potential and destiny. It all started 1000 year ago and during all those centuries it matured, conqoured, invented and spread out over rest of the wide open world fauna.

What do someone do when you have won everything you can win? self-indulgence of course.

The west is not promoting homosexuality, it is promoting its will on rest of the world, just because it can. It is like that rich powerful friend who invites you on a party and insist that you party as hard as he does, with all its predicaments.

The west is caught up in what Oswald Spengler calls sterility.
Click to expand...
What the West face now is largely a culturally subservient world. Not Nations who can stand against them and promote their own values, instead people who compete with each other to be more servile than the next.
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
204
0
189
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Why focus on the West in this thread? What has the West to do with women in the labor force? 100 years ago almost no women in the West worked.
There are plenty examples of female Muslim warriors, doctors, scientists, poets, merchants etc. in early Islam.

Every Muslim, women included, are encouraged to seek knowledge and to become a productive part of society. The idea of women sitting at home solely is a backward idea that has nothing to do with Islam but cultural practices.

If you want to have a productive society in 2022, you have to engage with half of the population (women) and offer them similar work opportunities etc. so they can become a valuable part of the society.

American Pakistani said:
I hope our ya habibi chanting qom will learn something from here.
Click to expand...

They won't. Instead they will curse and talk about Islam disappearing from Saudi Arabia (all those pathetic videos online are made by Muslim South Asians - nobody else has any problem) meanwhile forgetting the enormous hypocrisy found in South Asia on this front. We are a lost cause for now. Give it a few decades when literary rates improve, the economy and more people get educated. Then we will realize the stupidity of what we allowed to occur.
 
Last edited:
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
985
0
1,522
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
jamal18 said:
What the West face now is largely a culturally subservient world. Not Nations who can stand against them and promote their own values, instead people who compete with each other to be more servile than the next.
Click to expand...

True

And The West has earned it, with hard labor and cleverness. But like so many civilizations before The West now faces the same problem that comes with every great power and riches. It costs tremendous amount of energy to uphold it.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
3,595
1
3,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wergeland said:
True

And The West has earned it, with hard labor and cleverness. But like so many civilizations before The West now faces the same problem that comes with every great power and riches. It costs tremendous amount of energy to uphold it.
Click to expand...
'Hard labour'?

I assume you mean the hard labour of the colonies? :sarcastic:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
IMF: Overall Saudi Arabian GDP Projected to Grow 7.6% in 2022
Replies
5
Views
71
The SC
The SC
R
Indian Women's Labor Force Participation Falls to Just 19%, Lower Than Pakistan's 21%
Replies
1
Views
163
RiazHaq
R
Hamartia Antidote
One in Three Iranians Live Below the Poverty Line
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
D
Saudi Arabia defense deals hit SR10bn in 2021: SAMI chairman
Replies
0
Views
201
dani191
D
The SC
A Middle Path for Saudi Arabia: How does the War in Ukraine Affect Saudi Foreign Policy?
Replies
1
Views
232
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom