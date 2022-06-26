The spectacular surge of the Saudi female labor force​

Wergeland said: If this is what saudi women wants and thinks will make them happy, then good for them.



Saudi TFR was 2.2 in 2019

What is it now and what will it be in 2030?



BTW the most independent people on earth are gays. They are even independent from having kids or any duty to any other individual ( yes i am grossly generalizing). They can if they want, change partner on a whim and who is to say its wrong? Religion?!



Modernism is the death of the soul and we are all its prisoners.

jamal18 said: The West promotes gays.



So if Pakistan promotes gays, we too will become prosperous like the West...?

Saudi Arabia has a healthy birth rate. They have very large families in general, I would not trust those numbers. The Saudi Arabian TFR is more likely around 3.0.Saudi Arabia nowadays has a very healthy blend between ancient culture and practices, Islam and modernism. Nothing extreme in either way. Honestly this is the best solution.I don't think many locals in KSA want the Sahwa era back.The important thing here is to not go overboard but I don't see any signs of that at all.The ideas behind Saudi Vision 2030 should be followed by the entire Muslim world. It would give rise to strong, confident and independent Muslim states.Islam is a sophisticated religion, a religion of science, tolerance and the most capitalistic religion out there to date of the old ones. For too long have dinosaurs among Mullah's been hijacking it. I love that MbS is trying to reform in a good way.Muslims have historically been far more tolerant towards that than Christians/West. Have you seen some of the Ottoman and Safavid art for instance? Not sure about Arab art, maybe they shunned this part, but when I first saw that (filth in my eyes but whatever) I was shocked.