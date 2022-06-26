The spectacular surge of the Saudi female labor force (lesson for Pakistan)

Flash_Ninja said:



We could literally double our national productivity and output if more women went to work, but instead our culture shuns females who do anything other than sit at home and be a baby-making machine. We have thousands of qualified doctors, engineers, and scientists, who complete their studies and then spend the rest of their lives out of work doing nothing.



No, they are not doing nothing. Females are doing productive roles in society, just in other ways than men. 80% or20% participation, overall the same work is done. If it is not sone by men then it is done by females. There is no point in increasing the proportion of women in the army, because you are diminishing the army's manpower. Any increase in that sense comes at the expense of men losing jobs and diminishing overall efficiency of the army. Women can work, but they should do it in accordance to their nature, and not as a competition against men. It is the same way as men competing against women in pregnancy, nurturing and caregiving. It is pointless, except to brag about it in the media that we have 99% of jobs taken by women, that these are heroes and all the equality stuff. Who do you want to do the baby-making stuff? Do you want men to get pregnant as well? I did not say that females should not work, just work as their nature dictates them because we need female doctors and teachers, but we do not need any female SEAL/SF/ soldier or fighter (at least until we are invaded and lack manpower). Having females as soldiers is a sign of an army working at maximum capability all the time at best, and a degenerate and decadent military at worst. It should be an exception rather than a rule in the army. For other occupations yes we need both men and female for most jobs. But kicking out men from the army and replacing them with females is a huge mistake.