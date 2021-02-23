What's new

The Special Agent

Abu Zarrar

Abu Zarrar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 11, 2016
797
6
1,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Former FBI special agent @Ali_H_Soufan joins the 'I SPY' podcast. In this episode, he discusses the real story of when he was sent to question Abu Zubaydah, a high-level jihadi captured in Pakistan.
open.spotify.com

The Special Agent

Listen to this episode from I Spy on Spotify. The FBI's Ali Soufan specialized in Al Qaeda investigations both before and after the attacks of September 11th. In 2002 he was sent to question Abu Zubaydah, a high-level jihadi captured in Pakistan. But after several rounds of interrogation at the...
open.spotify.com open.spotify.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Border Patrol arrests 11 Iranians entering US from Mexico
Replies
3
Views
95
padamchen
P
Jyotish
Featured RAW agent and family arrested in Gujar Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
8K
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
ghazi52
Featured 'RAW agent' arrested in Karachi over alleged involvement in targeted killings, bombings
2
Replies
18
Views
6K
Areesh
Areesh
Jyotish
U.S. special forces veteran charged with spying for Russia
Replies
0
Views
92
Jyotish
Jyotish
I
Was Putin’s former girlfriend a RAW agent?
Replies
13
Views
2K
Figaro
Figaro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom