Abu Zarrar
FULL MEMBER
Sep 11, 2016
- 797
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
Former FBI special agent @Ali_H_Soufan joins the 'I SPY' podcast. In this episode, he discusses the real story of when he was sent to question Abu Zubaydah, a high-level jihadi captured in Pakistan.
The Special Agent
Listen to this episode from I Spy on Spotify. The FBI's Ali Soufan specialized in Al Qaeda investigations both before and after the attacks of September 11th. In 2002 he was sent to question Abu Zubaydah, a high-level jihadi captured in Pakistan. But after several rounds of interrogation at the...
