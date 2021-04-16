The Space Medicine Thread | News & Discussion

Microgravity and Vision Impairments in Astronauts

60% of long-duration crews have reported subjective degradation in vision

several crewmembers have not regained pre-flight visual acuity, indicating the damage may be permanent

elevation of intracranial pressure (ICP)

Microgravity-induced ocular changes in astronauts: a sight odyssey

high-altitude climbing, which have also shown harmful consequences to the retina, optic nerve, and cornea (mainly related to corneal refractive surgeries)

high-altitude-related blurred vision

space flights were related to the blurring of vision

Visual Impairment and Intracranial Pressure (VIIP) syndrome

Mars also presents 38% of Earth's gravity

Authors: Seedhouse, Erik 2015Recent missions on board the International Space Station have revealed previously unreported physiological consequences of long duration space flight, particularly in eyesight, and in this Brief Dr. Seedhouse reviews the existing theories on what causes this degeneration and how long it will last.Notably,, a clear indication that further study is necessary before astronauts embark on even longer-term space missions.Decreased near-visual acuity was reported in 46% of ISS/Mir crewmembers, resulting in a change of up to 2 dioptres in their refractive correction. It is possible that ophthalmic changes have been present since the first days of spaceflight, but had been attributed to other causes; this approach to the issue as well as other hypotheses are all presented in full to give a broad foundation of the existing knowledge on the topic. The changes have occurred at various times during a mission with varying degrees of visual degradation. Some cases resolved on return to Earth, butOne explanation of the syndrome has been attributed to hyperopic shift due to aging, but onboard analysis techniques, including visual acuity assessments, retinal imagery, and ultrasound examination of the eye, has led to the acceptance of a wider syndrome.In addition to vision changes, studies have reported flattening of the globe, swelling of the optic disc (papilledema), choroidal folds in the retina, swelling of the optic nerve sheath, and visual field defects. It is widely hypothesized that this spectrum of symptoms may be explained by anEstablishing the provenance of this medical problem, monitoring its occurrence and resolving the symptoms for future long term space missions is a key challenge for space medicine.With this book, readers have an entry point for understanding the full scope of the problem and its possible origins.Alteracées oculares causadas pela microgravidade em astronautas: uma odisseia visualJAYTER Siva Pautal, SANJAY GIRDHARI ASRANI, EDUARDO MELANI RocaSubmitted for publication: May 30, 2016 Accepted for publication: May 31, 2016More than a new motivating force to the space race, the arrival of the American astronaut Scott Kelly from almost a year travel to the International Space Station promises a scientific milestone in the study of the long-term effects of the human body outside the Earth’s atmosphere”.In addition to all the space-related data collected during the trip, the astronaut and his twin brother, Mark Kelly - non participating to this mission, will be extensively compared.This study is analyzing laboratory samples from both, including assessments of the musculoskeletal, and immune system, genetic analysis and ocular evaluations, in order to increment knowledge related to microgravity effects on the human body.The results will be crucial for the Journey to Mars program (in 2030's) outlined in the bipartisan United State National Space Policy and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Authorization Act issued in 2010.Microgravity is defined as a very small gravity condition in which objects appear to be weightless. Given the difficulties and cost of space travel, parabolic flight tests (producing transient periods of microgravity) and the head-down bed-rest studies (simulating the pressure effects of microgravity) has been used to examine several systemic and ocular changes.In addition to space radiation-induced cataract, the effects of microgravity on the eyes are considered the most impactful health problems for the success of long-term space travels.Still, a minimal comparison can be obtained by the experiences onAs an analogy to the importance of vision-threatening environmental scenarios, the book “Into thin air”’authoredby Jon Krakauer quotesresulting in a Mount Everest tragedy as the critical limitation to an adventurer.The first ocular findings in, described in the 60's and later were associated with theThe findings outlined in this syndrome could be explained by modifications in the fluid shift pattern resulting from altered pressures in several liquid compartments of the body, especially the intraocular pressure (IOP), the intracranial pressure (ICP) and the blood pressure.Thus, the neuroretinal-cerebrospinal fluid interface (including lamina cribrosa) could be affected by microgravity, due to the local “cul-de-sac” anatomy of the optic nerve head and the relative increased ICP transmitted to the eye by the subarachnoid space.As consequence, the optic nerve sheath distension, optic disc edema, vascular changes in the choroid and retina (eg., folds choroidal, thickening of the retinal fiber layer, cotton wool spots), “flattening” of the eyeball and a hyperopic shift have been described in several astronauts.Still, a moderate acute IOP increase in the first moments in microgravity (probably due to congestion in the episcleral veins), followed by a steady IOP decrease were observed during longer periods under microgravity and in the post-flight evaluations.On the other hand, these ocular changes displayed in microgravity conditions, and potentially related to increased ICP, could not be directly compared with similar terrestrial disorders, such as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, because some astronauts participating in long-term space flights have not reported any visual symptoms or showed any change in their ocular examinations.Hence, the understanding of the mechanisms responsible for the changes related to the VIIP syndrome is in the midst of a not completed scientific odyssey.Besides all the interests in comparing the results of the Kelly twins under different gravity, nutrition, and radiation conditions, their genetic similarities can bring new discernment to current poorly explained findings.In fact, a recent study showed that genetic background (1-carbon pathways polymorphism genes), combined with lower levels of B-vitamin (B6, folate, and riboflavin), and potentially the before-flight androgen status would be related to some VIIP-related ocular changes”.Despite the limitations, this study highlighted the involvement of individual factors not directly associated with the internal spacecraft environment in the development of ocular changes.But it is not just about the trip. Even with the use of spacesuits by the astronauts,, and several other vision threats related to its thin, and dusty atmosphere.