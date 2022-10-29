What's new

The Soviet Oil Juggernaut: How It All Began

The Soviet Oil Juggernaut: How It All Began



At the start of the 1960s, the Soviet Union was the world's second largest oil producer - trailing only the United States.

By itself, the Soviet Union nearly matched oil production from the entire Middle East. Many European countries depended on Soviet oil, and the Communist Party used that to their own advantage.

In this video, we will look at the beginnings and rise of the titanic Soviet oil apparatus. From its start with the Russian Empire in the late 1880s to its ascendancy after World War II.
 

