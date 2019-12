The Southern Baluch of Oman are part of a larger Baluch community of several million. Their homeland lies in the southern areas of Baluchistan and Sind Provinces in southern Pakistan. They are well integrated and connectedwith their kith and kin back home.They began migrating to the Arab lands long before when oil was discovered there. Throughout centuries the Southern Baluch served the armies of different Sultans. Even till today the Baluch make up the elite guards of the Royal family.The latest census puts the Baluch diaspora in Oman at about 6,69,000.They are excelling in all walks of life from Military profession to Art and Culture.For many decades the Southern baluch provided recruits for the Omani armed forces and as of today Oman is still recruiting youth from the same belt.Pakistan is developing its southern ports including Gwadar with the help of China. Inshallah when fully developed there will be more regional integration and prosperity for our Southern Baluch brethren and Pakistan as a whole.