Sheela did not think twice

call offering seven times her salary to work as a cultural dancer

never heard of the east African nation.

had never met the owner of the club

Nepali beauticianabout ditching her salon job when she received aat a nightclub in Kenya It didn't matter that the 23-year-old woman from a village in the Himalayan foothills hadOr that she had no experience as a dancer,and was not shown an employment contract.