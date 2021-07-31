The sole Indian Carrier sailed only two weeks in two years?

GiantPanda
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 8, 2016
- 240
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
This explains why we almost never see satellite photos of the Vikramaditya at sea unlike the two Chinese aircraft carriers which are constantly at sea.
we spent $1b on refurbishing Vikky, another $1b on Mig29K air wing, 1 honeytrap scandal, what did our tax payer money get? a 'training carrier' that is barely able to sail 2 weeks in last 2 yrs, a 29K unable to take sustained shocks of carrier landings and zero accountability.
we spent $1b on refurbishing Vikky, another $1b on Mig29K air wing, 1 honeytrap scandal, what did our tax payer money get? a 'training carrier' that is barely able to sail 2 weeks in last 2 yrs, a 29K unable to take sustained shocks of carrier landings and zero accountability.