The sole Indian Carrier sailed only two weeks in two years?

This explains why we almost never see satellite photos of the Vikramaditya at sea unlike the two Chinese aircraft carriers which are constantly at sea.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464810082881835015

we spent $1b on refurbishing Vikky, another $1b on Mig29K air wing, 1 honeytrap scandal, what did our tax payer money get? a 'training carrier' that is barely able to sail 2 weeks in last 2 yrs, a 29K unable to take sustained shocks of carrier landings and zero accountability.
 
