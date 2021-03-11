The slow poisoning of Pakistan - Mera Jisam meri marzi is anti-thesis of Islam

Hello everyone,



This issue is a few days old but deserves raising again as the "mara jism meri mazi" (میرا جسم میری مرضی) narrative is an antithesis of Islam and even though it has gone for this year, it will resurface again, and again until made to stop.



Islam (اسلام) literally means "Surrender" (تسلیم), "to give up yourself" and accept commandments of Allah Subhan Wa Taela. This means I surrender myself, I surrender my will, my money, my desired, my wants, my personal like and dislike, my preferences and my existence before the Will of Allah Subhan was Taela and, and this is my conscious and willful oath I have taken by choice to become Muslim.



Now Mera Jism Meri Marzi is the anti-thesis of this principle. What this narrative says is that "I own my will and I will execute it however I will, I am not surrendering my will before anyone" and "I am, so I will as I wish". In literal words, this is the antithesis of Islam, the anti-thesis of surrender. The narrative that I have the right to wear less, be exposed or naked, have relationships with a boy or a girl or both at the same time - is the ultimate objective of this poisonous initiative.



Our sisters, daughters and mothers who are a victim of this propaganda do not know what sin they are committing. They do not understand that this slogan is a purposeful venom, a poison that some ignorant or enemies at heart are injection into my Nation, year after year after year.



My countrymen, slow poisoning is the only possible poisoning. If you poison fast, like inject concentrated venom into a plant, the plant instantly kills its own branch where the poison had gone and saves the rest of its body. But if the poisoning is slow, the plant will not resist and will die. A Nation too is like a plant that has a body and roots in the principles. "Mera jism meri marzi" is a diluted venom that is directed towards our National roots. A few Pakistan based NGOs are attacking the spirit of Paksitan, the very foundation of why we exist.



Save Paksitan. Save our Nation by blocking this slow poisoning.



I see the court has permitted to conduct rallies in the name of freedom of expression. A judge has said "we cannot block freedom of expression", I wonder if freedom of expression cannot be blocked then is not every crime too an expression? Drugs are an expression, robbery is an expression, corruption is an expression and so is treason. What else can you permit in the name of freedom of expression? Allah has given you all the principles you need to make decisions, as a leader and a judge - you have to follow them.



I really hope people in power and patriotic circles are aware and working to kill this cancer. People who are part of "mera jism meri marzi", willfully or in their ignorance are attacking the roots of Paksitan, the very foundation and reason why we are who we are.



May Allah save my Nation, my country and may we prosper to rise one of the strongest Nations on the planet.



Wasalaam,

Graphican