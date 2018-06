Democracy is failing

The Modi government has created an atmosphere of fear & authoritarianism by undermining the constitution. In the last four years our country has seen an undeclared Emergency and the government is complicit. It’s time we stand up for our rights, it’s time we remind PM Modi that we are a democracy, it’s time we remind ourselves of the power we hold. 2019 is our chance to make a difference & return our country to its rightful place - as the largest democracy in the world.