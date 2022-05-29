The Slippery Stance of Refining Russian Oil

Can Pakistan's oil refineries refine Russian crude?
Russian military offensive on Ukraine marked the visit of the former premier Imran Khan to Russia. The ill-timed visit irked the eyes of the self-proclaimed vanguard of democracy, aka the United States. Donald Lu's threatening cipher to Pakistan and the ouster of the PTI government through an allegedly "foreign-sponsored" successful no-confidence motion (NCM) followed the basis for the 'Ghulami Namanzur' stance.
The main agenda of the visit was to hold talks to resume the long-delayed Pakistan Stream gas pipeline (formerly North-South gas pipeline), initiated in 2015. As per Reuters:
Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite the sanctions imposed, Russia has found its crude oil customers in the form of India (importing the Urals) and crisis-hit Sri Lanka (importing Siberian Light). While many have been dismissive of the stance that Pakistani refineries can refine low-cost Russian oil, the author's research suggests otherwise. It is a short disclaimer that the author is not a subject matter expert on oil and gas. However, the author draws his research from credible resources, including ExxonMobil, S&P Global Commodity Insights, McKinsey Energy Insights, American Enterprise Institute (AEI), and other sources.
Russia produces seven types of crude oil, namely:
To put things into context, the API gravity of Arabian Light ranges from 31 to 34 degrees. Meanwhile, the sulfur content is to the maximum of 1.5 (mass/weight) percent. Now, let's compare these parameters to those of the Russian oil variants.
However, after the arrival of the coalition government, the Petroleum Division remarked that no such deal was in place. While this is a different debate, another debate has sparked - whether Pakistan can refine Russian crude oil or not?"According to Russian media reports, shareholder agreement for the Pakistan Stream should be signed this month (February)."
- ESPO (Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean)
- Urals
- Sokol
- Sakhalin Blend
- Arctic oil
- Novy port
- Siberian Light.
- ESPO: API gravity (34), sulfur content (0.5)
- Urals: API gravity (31.1), sulfur content (1.7)
- Sokol: API gravity (34.8), sulfur content (0.3)
- Sakhalin Blend: API gravity (45.5), sulfur content (0.16)
- Arctic oil: API gravity (35-37), sulfur content (0.5)
- Novy port: API gravity (35), sulfur content (0.1)
- Siberian Light: API gravity (37.8), sulfur content (0.4).
- ESPO: API gravity (34=34), sulfur content (0.5<1.5)
- Sokol: API gravity (34.8>34), sulfur content (0.3<1.5)
- Sakhalin Blend: API gravity (45.5>34), sulfur content (0.16<1.5)
- Arctic oil: API gravity (35>34), sulfur content (0.5<1.5)
- Novy port: API gravity (35>34), sulfur content (0.1>1.5)
- Siberian Light: API gravity (37.8>34), sulfur content (0.4<1.5).
