What's new

The Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Pakistan: An Inadequate Option

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
18
0
15
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The current government has proposed a single national curriculum (SNC) for all educational institutes in Pakistan.

The curriculum encompasses the indoctrination of a singular view of religion (and may continue to encourage rote learning) posing a continuing threat to pluralism, child development, and the quality of education in the underfunded education sector.

To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom