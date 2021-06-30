The Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Pakistan: An Inadequate Option

Sarosh Ibrahim
The current government has proposed a single national curriculum (SNC) for all educational institutes in Pakistan.
The curriculum encompasses the indoctrination of a singular view of religion (and may continue to encourage rote learning) posing a continuing threat to pluralism, child development, and the quality of education in the underfunded education sector.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
