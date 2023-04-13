What's new

The Silenced Voices of Pakistani Activists: Censorship and Corruption in the Digital Age

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,487
-3
4,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
I have noticed that many of the website's old loyal readers and writers are missing or have been blocked. These individuals were fighting a 5th generation war against the corrupt Pakistani system, national and the international establishment. Unfortunately, they have disappeared from the website.

This issue raises serious questions about the ulterior motives of the powers that be - who fear a united front and will go to any lengths to maintain the status quo. It is essential that we take a stand and demand answers from those responsible for the website censorship.

The freedom to express oneself is a fundamental human right that must be protected at all costs. By silencing those who dare to speak out against corruption and injustice, we are only facilitating more of the same. It is crucial that we continue to fight for our right.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
European Commission is banning TikTok from corporate devices and personal devices using corporate apps
Replies
0
Views
333
dBSPL
dBSPL
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Police remain most corrupt in Pakistan, TIP survey shows
Replies
6
Views
422
Khan_21
Khan_21
Clutch
  • Locked
Overseas Pakistani should conduct an Economic Boycott of Pakistan to put pressure on the Corrupt Establishment and Save Pakistan.
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
2K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
Erieye
A service message to the people of Pakistan.
2
Replies
15
Views
827
Bleek
Bleek
Amavous
Pakistan—the Ship is Sinking - Lt Gen Tariq Khan (R)
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
Ssan
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom