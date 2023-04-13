The Silenced Voices of Pakistani Activists: Censorship and Corruption in the Digital Age

I have noticed that many of the website's old loyal readers and writers are missing or have been blocked. These individuals were fighting a 5th generation war against the corrupt Pakistani system, national and the international establishment. Unfortunately, they have disappeared from the website.



This issue raises serious questions about the ulterior motives of the powers that be - who fear a united front and will go to any lengths to maintain the status quo. It is essential that we take a stand and demand answers from those responsible for the website censorship.



The freedom to express oneself is a fundamental human right that must be protected at all costs. By silencing those who dare to speak out against corruption and injustice, we are only facilitating more of the same. It is crucial that we continue to fight for our right.