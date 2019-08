The SFJ’s actions are immensely significant because they represent the most profound political support that the Kashmiris have received since India attempted to annex them last week. They also raise awareness of the Khalistani cause as well and can contribute to inspiring the international activist community to learn more about their struggle in order to understand why these two movements support one another. The Sikhs, just like the Kashmiris, have a long history of victimization by the Indian state, with the most dramatic example of this being the military’s attack against one of the holiest shrines of the world’s fifth-largest religion during the infamous “Operation Blue Star” in 1984 that also resulted in the destruction of the Sikh Reference Library that housed thousands of irreplaceable documents related to this faith.