The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Egypt for cooperation in the field of defense ​

ISALAM ABBAD 10 January 2018 SPA



Pakistan and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.This came on the sidelines of the 11th round of the joint Military Cooperation Committee between Pakistan and Egypt, which was held in Cairo today, headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Damir al-Hassan Shah and Assistant Chief of Operations of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Major General Mutai Ahmed.A statement issued by the Pakistani News Agency in Islamabad that the two sides discussed during the meeting regional stability in addition to open and frank discussions on issues of common concern.The promotion of bilateral cooperation in defense production and military training was also reviewed.