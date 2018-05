It is a historic day in the history of our country when finally people of FATA will get equal rights and become full citizens of Pakistan. FATA, up till this point, was being treated as a part of Pakistan's state but it lacked the legal status enjoyed by rest of the country. Pakistan's constitution was not valid there. Thus parliament and the SC court had no direct jurisdiction on it and any law to be implemented there was subject to the approval of the president of Pakistan. It was being governed under abominable FCR by a Political Agent: who enjoyed powers of a monarch. Under FCR, the whole village could be punished for the crime of an individual including the elderly and children..guys imagine this thing happening to you because someone in your village stole something.Thus the whole nation is happy except a few people who's loyalties are not with Pakistan though these parasites live and grow in our country namely Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Cheechak zai. Since they are cronies of NS so you can imagine the mourning service in full bloom not only in Jati Umra, but also in the ranks of PTM and their common handlers sitting in Kabul, New Delhi and Washington D.C.This merger will defang PTM and if you guys remember that I strongly recommended merging FATA into KPK, on urgent basis, as an integral part of strategy to effectively counter PTM. Now PTM has lost most its legitimacy. It seems someone read my posts or there are people in our establishment who were cognisant of this fact and thus the push to pass this bill came from above..(khalai Makhlooq) as NS had thrown this bill into the trash can two years ago. Manzoor Pashteen, the wonderful boy, got this job done somehow.