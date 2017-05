Today is the death anniversary of Hyder Bux Jatoi, the face of the erstwhile peasant movement in Sindh. Eos looks back at the rise and fall of the Sindh Hari Committee he headed till 1970 and the reasons why the movement for peasant rights floundered

In 1955, when the government of M Ali Bogra imposed the One-Unit plan, the Sindh Hari Committee joined the anti One-Unit front. This changed the character of the Hari Committee: from a class-based organisation, it became a nationalist one.

From the 1940s to 1970, all parties were united on the peasant question. But After 1970, each political party formed its own peasant body. This led to further fragmentation.