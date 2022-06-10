The Siachen Dilemma for Pakistan and Indias build up on the northern frontier

So whilst playing around on google maps and venting my frustration at how we lost the eastern Karakorum without putting up a good fight [IMHO] and continued losing more peaks around that sector I noticed the Indians are seriously invested in keeping hold of these areas. Besides being a primary freshwater source to our northern areas and gradually the plains of Pakistan these areas are also a major tourist attraction for alpinists wanting to climb these giant rock features. Yes, you can say Allah has already blessed us with many peaks just west of Siachen at a stone's throw away but this shouldn't be an excuse to upright ignore the defenses and wish India does not build up more forces around Siachen which it is already kind of doing since 2015. But the question is what are we doing? whilst India occupies the main ridges and peaks we are sitting at the bottom on the glacial floors hoping India does not attack again.searching near the Bilafond La Glacier and pass I found some [ Stuff ] keep in mind it took me 5 mins max without any googling.Whilst on the other hand these are images from early to mid-2021 of our troops in forward camps. Keep in mind our forces are mostly based on the glacial valleys on the ridgelines and the peaks are Indians mostly controlled. whilst the whole Siachin glacier is under Indian occupation.You be the judge. Whilst our soldiers lack the facilities at these altitudes they certainly don't lack the spirit and morale but spirit and morale go only as far as the cold doesn't bite your *** and you wake up at a shitty igloo from the 1970s. Allah says he only helps those who help themselves. You won't get jack all from relying on morale and stop throwing around the martyrdom concept like it's fine and dandy ISPR pull your socks up and be leaders. Do you know how the Indians managed to occupy these areas in the first place, through will and stubbornness for decades we have been afraid if we counterattack they will attack other sectors.... a that my friends how they occupied Siachen and the majestic eastern Karakorum in the first place.If anyone asks why did you not put pictures of Indian frontline posts and bunkers, I can't be arsed secondly do it yourself your big boys.My point is to be prepared, invest the money into frontline troops and maybe win back the area or the peaks and maybe Siachin if we tried with our will and inniative. My rant is over.