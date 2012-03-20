Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 59,528
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The shopkeeper was arrested for selling cheap vegetables – IG News
By irshadgul099
June 27, 2021
A shopkeeper in Lahore found it expensive to sell cheap vegetables. A case was registered against him and he was arrested. According to the FIR, the shopkeeper has committed a crime by not selling vegetables at fixed prices.
Police say the shopkeeper was arrested on June 15 on a magistrate’s order. On June 16, a local court released shopkeeper Waqas on bail.
Police said that the Special Magistrate had registered a case against shopkeeper Waqas at City Raiwind police station.
According to the FIR, the shop did not have a list of items and vegetables were being sold cheaply.
The shopkeeper was selling Bhindi at Rs 73 instead of Rs 95, while he was selling tomatoes at Rs 25 per kg instead of Rs 50 per kg.
According to the FIR, the shopkeeper was selling eggplant at Rs 52 per kg instead of the fixed rate of Rs 60 per kg.
The shopkeeper was selling bitter gourd at Rs 52 instead of Rs 90 per kg. The shopkeeper was selling onion at Rs 33 instead of the official rate of Rs 40 per kg.
By irshadgul099
June 27, 2021
A shopkeeper in Lahore found it expensive to sell cheap vegetables. A case was registered against him and he was arrested. According to the FIR, the shopkeeper has committed a crime by not selling vegetables at fixed prices.
Police say the shopkeeper was arrested on June 15 on a magistrate’s order. On June 16, a local court released shopkeeper Waqas on bail.
Police said that the Special Magistrate had registered a case against shopkeeper Waqas at City Raiwind police station.
According to the FIR, the shop did not have a list of items and vegetables were being sold cheaply.
The shopkeeper was selling Bhindi at Rs 73 instead of Rs 95, while he was selling tomatoes at Rs 25 per kg instead of Rs 50 per kg.
According to the FIR, the shopkeeper was selling eggplant at Rs 52 per kg instead of the fixed rate of Rs 60 per kg.
The shopkeeper was selling bitter gourd at Rs 52 instead of Rs 90 per kg. The shopkeeper was selling onion at Rs 33 instead of the official rate of Rs 40 per kg.
The shopkeeper was arrested for selling cheap vegetables – IG News - IG News
A shopkeeper in Lahore found it expensive to sell cheap vegetables. A case was registered against him and he was arrested. According to the FIR, the shopkeeper has committed a crime by not selling vegetables at fixed prices. Police say the shopkeeper was arrested on June 15 on a magistrate’s...
irshadgul.com