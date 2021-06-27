"The Shelter" (Translated "Panah Gah") in Pakistan , Initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government

SHELTER (PANAH GAH) PROJECT

The Billion Tree Tsunami Project , 2015-2018

The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami , Project 2018-Present

The Panh Gah "Shelter Projects"

Mobile Food distribution channels for Poor to get meal (if they can't afford to pay for it from local market)

Ehsas Program for Food Distribution

Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated support for Poor people with no home , so during difficult seasons such as Rain and Winter they have a possibility to sleep on a bed and receive basic food before sleepingHere is a live view of how the Shelters are helping poor people in Pakistan , who are homeless or due to circumstances, have to sleep on streets or open airAre example of successful initiative Launched by Prime Minister Imran KhanWe won't hear CNN run the positive news about Pakistan , We will not see BBC running a documentary about what is good in Pakistan , we won't hear the Associated Press to cover theseThe HBO guy will not ask , do you sleep well Mr Prime Minister , for helping 200,000 people sleep with food in their stomach , since the program started. They won'tBut We Pakistani know what Imran Khan is doing for Pakistan and we will fully behind him 100%