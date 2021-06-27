What's new

"The Shelter" (Translated "Panah Gah") in Pakistan , Initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government

Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated support for Poor people with no home , so during difficult seasons such as Rain and Winter they have a possibility to sleep on a bed and receive basic food before sleeping

Here is a live view of how the Shelters are helping poor people in Pakistan , who are homeless or due to circumstances, have to sleep on streets or open air


SHELTER (PANAH GAH) PROJECT


  • The Billion Tree Tsunami Project , 2015-2018
  • The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami , Project 2018-Present
  • The Panh Gah "Shelter Projects"
  • Mobile Food distribution channels for Poor to get meal (if they can't afford to pay for it from local market)

Are example of successful initiative Launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan


We won't hear CNN run the positive news about Pakistan , We will not see BBC running a documentary about what is good in Pakistan , we won't hear the Associated Press to cover these

The HBO guy will not ask , do you sleep well Mr Prime Minister , for helping 200,000 people sleep with food in their stomach , since the program started. They won't


Ehsas Program for Food Distribution


But We Pakistani know what Imran Khan is doing for Pakistan and we will fully behind him 100%

 
Donate if you want to join

Government Donation Link
Ehsaas (pass.gov.pk)
1624803218677.png




Walk in to ANY bank branch in Pakistan
Donate by wire transfer: and donate to “Koye Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) Fund - 2021” account



Donate by wire transfer:
Account Title: Ehsaas: Koye Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) Fund- 2021
IBAN: PK64NPBA0002004170938488
SWIFT code: NBPAPKKAMBR
BANK: National Bank of Pakistan
Branch: Main Branch, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi (0002)

:pakistan: 8-)



I suggest we have a Page on PDF , where social program run by Pakistani Government or Well known Charities are listed so people can help freely

These programs need visibility to Overseas Pakistani and even Local Pakistani can be part of this initiative

For many people who can't go to Haj , due to Covid , might as well give in cause of helping poor in Pakistan who knows your one good deed may result in benefits of Haj
 
Beware of scams in such initiatives while donating through banking transcations.
During the peak of the compaign to donate for Supreme court dams fund, there were few incidents when banks deducted but didn't transfer amounts to the said fund, and this was revealed when a man found this on his bank statement a few days later. The bank excused for have a problem in the system.
 
