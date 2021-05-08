The Sheikh Jarrah Evictions & the Occupation of the Holy Land

Sarosh Ibrahim
There was widespread outrage on social media, as people across the world, especially Palestinians, protested against the forced displacements in Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli Forces.
Israel attempts to constitutionalize such actions with the help of its state institutions.
The reality however remains unchanged: Israel intends to annex all land, leaving no room for Palestine.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
