The Sharif family is looting to Pakistan again by solar panel projects

SoulSpokesman said: @AZ1



AZ bhai, every system needs some lubrication to work. If even after making some money for the Sharif family, the Patwari solar power plants can still help Pakistan save some energy costs we must all welcome it.



Regards AZ bhai, every system needs some lubrication to work. If even after making some money for the Sharif family, the Patwari solar power plants can still help Pakistan save some energy costs we must all welcome it.Regards Click to expand...

How will it save Pakistan? Do you know anyone about this ?Solar panels are great but the conversion isnt that good, for such big projects you need proper infrastructure which can provide you these systems locally and cheaply why has Pakistan from the start kept prices up for this, so public cant import these cheaply and start producing own local electricity and than provide to grid why bcz it will screw up monopoly.Heck for Pakistan it makes more sense to go for hyrdo first as it offers other benefits as well e.g water management which is becoming big issue.When you have these big projects provide you cheaper electricity than yes you can focus on local development and start this otherwise all going into Politicians pocket