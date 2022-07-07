What's new

The Sharif family is looting to Pakistan again by solar panel projects

AZ bhai, every system needs some lubrication to work. If even after making some money for the Sharif family, the Patwari solar power plants can still help Pakistan save some energy costs we must all welcome it.

Regards
 
That’s the mind set that continues to keep us down. As a oversea Pakistani I am always surprised/shocked about mentality people have in Pakistan. How they have accepted their fate, given up hope.

I forget who said it but it seems, Pakistan is a Muslim country without Islam.
 
Its just a matter of time, after 1 year or two they may be hard to maintain.

If pmln want to help country then increase exports.
 
Lmao I find it funny that Pakistanis find literally everything their govt does as corrupt and incompetent. Come on atleast give them a chance.
 
How will it save Pakistan? Do you know anyone about this ?
Solar panels are great but the conversion isnt that good, for such big projects you need proper infrastructure which can provide you these systems locally and cheaply why has Pakistan from the start kept prices up for this, so public cant import these cheaply and start producing own local electricity and than provide to grid why bcz it will screw up monopoly.




Heck for Pakistan it makes more sense to go for hyrdo first as it offers other benefits as well e.g water management which is becoming big issue.

When you have these big projects provide you cheaper electricity than yes you can focus on local development and start this otherwise all going into Politicians pocket
 
We have a saying pakisstan born ppl you can never fill thier belly no matter how much you feed them. They devour everything. Its amazing so many millions have stolen from the land that feeds them, yet it still giving and not collapsed but i think it is reaching its end.

we had the flood, sodom gomora, ppl of hud, now its ppl of pakistan.
 

