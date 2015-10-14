What's new

The September 11 Attacks & the Afghan War: Role of US Neoconservatives

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
25
0
18
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The author, Muhamad Onais Baryal, explores how the neoconservatives presented and used the US's war on terror since the 9/11 attacks.

Neoconservatives demonstrated the commitment to advancing freedom in Afghanistan as the torchbearer of freedom. They also used the reductionist narrative and the 'us vs them' notion to create a dichotomy between Afghanistan and the US.

To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk

To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Zahir Ebrahim: The Niggers of Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
2K
haviZsultan
haviZsultan
pakistani342
The Impending Afghan Defeat
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Manindra
Manindra
E
"Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire" by Deepa Kumar
Replies
1
Views
988
explorer9
E
L
Slanting the Case on Irans Nukes
Replies
0
Views
769
longbrained
L
M
NEEDED TRIGGER FOR THE NEXT STEP-INVASION PAKISTAN
Replies
10
Views
1K
VelocuR
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom