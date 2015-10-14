The September 11 Attacks & the Afghan War: Role of US Neoconservatives

Sarosh Ibrahim
The author, Muhamad Onais Baryal, explores how the neoconservatives presented and used the US's war on terror since the 9/11 attacks.
Neoconservatives demonstrated the commitment to advancing freedom in Afghanistan as the torchbearer of freedom. They also used the reductionist narrative and the 'us vs them' notion to create a dichotomy between Afghanistan and the US.
