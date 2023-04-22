The Sepoy Rebellion 1857

Sinnerman108 said: Qibla,



very naughty,

don't use those videos and those lines,

Uncles ki kaanpien taang jati hein...



just advice ... for your own good. Click to expand...

There's a certain age after which you stop giving a damn. And I think Qibla is old enough and has seen enough and has indeed stopped giving a damn.And he said he resigned from the army as a conscientious objector. That's takes balls in itself, in a country where the army is actively screwing people up because of "Yes, sir" and "I need my job" mentality.That's nothing to scoff at. Respect