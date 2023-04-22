The Sepoy Rebellion 1857

There's a certain age after which you stop giving a damn. And I think Qibla is old enough and has seen enough and has indeed stopped giving a damn.Qibla,
very naughty,
don't use those videos and those lines,
Uncles ki kaanpien taang jati hein...
just advice ... for your own good.
It’s called the 1857 War of Independence, not “rebellion”.
Honestly South Asians are the most besharam people I have ever come across.
So proud to have been colonized by the British, that they still use their terms.
pArTiTion….sEpOy rEbElLlIoN….iNdIaN sUbCoNtiNeNt
