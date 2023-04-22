What's new

The Sepoy Rebellion 1857

Sinnerman108 said:
Qibla,

very naughty,
don't use those videos and those lines,
Uncles ki kaanpien taang jati hein...

just advice ... for your own good.
There's a certain age after which you stop giving a damn. And I think Qibla is old enough and has seen enough and has indeed stopped giving a damn.

And he said he resigned from the army as a conscientious objector. That's takes balls in itself, in a country where the army is actively screwing people up because of "Yes, sir" and "I need my job" mentality.

That's nothing to scoff at. Respect
 
It’s called the 1857 War of Independence, not “rebellion”.
Honestly South Asians are the most besharam people I have ever come across.

So proud to have been colonized by the British, that they still use their terms.

pArTiTion….sEpOy rEbElLlIoN….iNdIaN sUbCoNtiNeNt
 
Neelo said:
It’s called the 1857 War of Independence, not “rebellion”.
Honestly South Asians are the most besharam people I have ever come across.

So proud to have been colonized by the British, that they still use their terms.

pArTiTion….sEpOy rEbElLlIoN….iNdIaN sUbCoNtiNeNt
There's is nothing South Asian about Pakistan.

If you divide asia in half either by geography or population, Pakistan will not be south Asia.

Your grasp of geography is as poor as your academic history.

Neelo said:
It’s called the 1857 War of Independence, not “rebellion”.
Honestly South Asians are the most besharam people I have ever come across.

So proud to have been colonized by the British, that they still use their terms.

pArTiTion….sEpOy rEbElLlIoN….iNdIaN sUbCoNtiNeNt
Also OP would be reported if he changes title of the video under forum rules.

Anything on the content of the video?
 

