What's new

The secular nature of a hindu

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
721
-31
819
Country
India
Location
India
Kaneez Fathima who led pro hijab protests won from north gulbarga where 60 percent is Hindu population( Karnataka elections)
BC nagesh education minister who banned hijab in educational institutions(rightly so) lost from tiprtur.
Hindus still has this psyche of putting governance above religion.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
928
-9
765
Country
India
Location
India
FwBNLKOXoAIUjAW.jpeg




images (60).jpeg




images (59).jpeg



Such a great Hinduwadi leader he is
 

Attachments

  • images (59).jpeg
    images (59).jpeg
    37.9 KB · Views: 2
  • images (60).jpeg
    images (60).jpeg
    41.2 KB · Views: 2
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

hatehs
Trouble at the temple: ban on Muslims a sign of India’s new intolerance
Replies
0
Views
109
hatehs
hatehs
Kompromat
  • Article
India’s: Karnataka A Home Of Controversies Against Muslims
Replies
3
Views
515
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
Signalian
The Farce of Indian Secular Republic : From Secularization to Hinduization
Replies
9
Views
472
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination
R
India School Hijab Ban: Majority of Hindu Women Also Cover Their Heads
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
R2D2
Sikhs for Justice propose Urduistan
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Akshay89
Akshay89

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom