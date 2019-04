What a moron in video !?We have 200 countries to trade with and he suggests we should do trade with country involved in Genocide in Palestine (Economic and cultural)Peace is for people who understand the language of peace, not people who do a treaty for later to revoke it unilaterally and then bomb the offices of legitimate government of PalestineAcross Islamic history there have been moments where Islamic civilizations gave shelter to Jews and it is well document and acknowledged. Islamic Leaders and rulers , gave such folks shelter and ability to work in their country , paying a tax as people do to run affairs of nation. So technically yes we have had good moments in pastHowever the issue of Israel different they have a genocidal approachPakistan's policy is very peaceful a 2 nation creation in Palestine and Israel , and that is as diplomatic as it gets