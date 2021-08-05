The secret of the "Emirates" that no one knows



Jamal Rayan



No one knows how a country like the “UAE”*, which is small in an area that does not exceed 75,000 km2, and its original population, which has not yet exceeded (800) thousand people, can witness such a rapid renaissance!!



The UAE has no political history, liberation movements, or cultural or intellectual institutions.

Did Sheikh Zayed inflate Surat Al-Yasin with it, so that it became flourishing overnight with construction and reconstruction?

And it owns one of the most growing economies in West Asia..?!!



The truth: The Jews are behind the establishment of the "Emirates Project", where the "rich Jews" in the West thought of establishing a Jewish settlement in the Middle East, that would take care of financial interests and the movement of trade, without having to deal with the "mother" state for political reasons. and others.



Since 1971, which is the *year of foundation*, the West has ensured the division of the Emirates into six and then into seven emirates, and each emirate has a prince, army, police, security and .... etc.,

While the Emirate of Abu Dhabi occupies more than three quarters of the area.

To make it easier for them not being able to form the nucleus of a state.



Even if we assume, according to official statistics, that the population of the Emirates is "750,000",

What is this equal to the number of foreigners residing in the Emirates, who number (9) million, of (200) nationalities, and (150) nationalities?!!

Even if the entire population turned into an intelligence, security and army apparatus, they would not be able to protect their country..!!



What is astonishing in the UAE is that when you enter, it is as if you are in a European country, or one of the developed Asian countries, where there is meticulous order, professional treatment, high discipline in order, elegant streets and cleanliness.

But it is difficult to find a *"native"* citizen; All transactions that start from the airport and even housing, are in the hands of *"foreigners"*



And there are Arabs from different countries, while you hardly count the number of flights through airports, the competition for the largest airports in the world, in capacity and services, and not the number of ships and ships in the ports, so you are almost stunned!!!



Is it conceivable that this simple “Emirati” in his thinking, and the extent of his aspirations, manage this complex machine..?!!



The UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has the highest percentage of wealthy people in the world, with an estimated number of “75,000” millionaires, while wealthy Jews constitute the highest percentage of them.

This means providing a safe environment for this large financial buffer.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the one who led *Mohammed bin Zayed* from his hand towards *"Israel"** is the Jewish millionaire *"Haim Saban"*



* The Emirates * is not just high-rise buildings, elegant streets, trade movement, and now factories and workshops,

It is a settlement of conspiracy against the nation.



The important question:

Why does the UAE need to be the fifth country in spending on weapons?

Where is her army??

And what borders are you defending?



Answer:

All of these weapons, whether their deals are announced or not, go to conspiracy against the countries of the region, since there is no Arab or Islamic country in the region, unless you find that the UAE is involved in its economic, political or security project, and creates chaos. in it .



And the question:

Does the family of *Al Zayed* have all this brain, to manage all these complex files??

And is it in the interest of the sheikhs of the *UAE*, all this wide interference in the affairs of countries, thousands of kilometers away from them?



Question:

Why don't the owners of capital rule the *"State of the Emirates"* directly, instead of these expressions and their addresses?.



This question is answered by the book: *"The Global Jew"*,

It was written by Henry Ford, the owner of the Ford company in 1921, where he says:

The Jews would rather lead the world from behind.



Another question:

Why didn't they choose *"Israel"* instead of *"the Emirates"*, in order to move capital, especially since the land of Palestine is abundant in its land, and in the beauty of its nature, and it has an important geographical location and a view of the sea?



Answer:

*"Israel"* is not suitable for investment, because it is a "military cover"*, and it is threatened at every moment, and it is not desirable to deal with it commercially in the region.

That is: *"unstable"*, and the front of work is the Jews!!.



Conclusion :

*"Emirates" is an Israeli settlement, since 1971*...



After this report, you know who the Emirates are

Finally: The largest Masonic lodge in the world is in the Emirates. It is the practical central point of the international system.

* Ahmad Matar said, describing the Arabs:*

They lie honestly

They cheat with the utmost conscience

And they are set up with utmost sincerity

They betray with sincerity

They generously support their enemies

They are destroying their countries with every patriotism

And they kill their brothers with all humanity

And they have immunity and rejection in self-development, progress and scientific research, and a very mental sluggishness.



Arabs are the laughingstock of the world

A Saudi citizen buys a car number for half a million riyals because the plate number matches the date of his wife's birth...???!!!



An Emirati citizen buys a golden falcon for half a million dirhams to catch a rabbit worth seven dirhams...???!!!



A Qatari citizen buys a new iPhone model worth one million riyals, provided that he is the first to get it in the Gulf countries..?!!!!



Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi pays the price for the transfer of Neymar Jr. to the Saint-Germain team, an amount of 512 million dollars, only to defy the Barcelona team??!!



The player Cristiano Ronaldo donated his shoes to a charitable association concerned with the affairs of the poor, so the association offered it for sale, and a rich Gulf man bought it for nine million dollars??!!!



Thus, the charitable association received nine million dollars, and Cristiano received praise, the good reputation and the wealthy mentioned received boots....??!!



The sheikh of a Qatari tribe vowed fifty camels on the day of his son’s marriage and actually fulfilled the vow and slaughtered the fifty camels and they were cooked and brought to the tents prepared for the occasion, and the number of invited people was 250 people..?!!!! And for the record, one camel is enough to feed 500 people. The next day, after removing the tents, three bulldozers were brought in to bury fifty cooked camels??!!!!!



Saudi Arabia and the UAE paid the United States billions to support it in the blockade of Qatar.



Qatar rose and paid America billions in order to ease its support for the embargo.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE also paid America billions for Trump to declare that Qatar is a state that supports terrorism.



Qatar stood up and paid what it should pay to America so that the US Secretary of State issued statements that contradict what Trump announced.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE paid more money to America so that the Pentagon would issue statements questioning the continued survival of the Qatari Al Udeid base as an American base.



Qatar paid more money to conclude a deal to purchase aircraft and conduct joint naval exercises.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE paid more money for America to turn a blind eye to the continuation of the Qatar blockade for as long as possible.



Qatar paid additional funds to America to express its concern over the continuation of the blockade on Qatar.



The public auction will continue among the camel herders for the one who pays the most, regardless of the real interest of the nation.



Oh a nations that nations laughed of its ignorance ..



There's no strength except with Allah.