The secret knowledge of Said Nursi (ra) and his future predictions

The secret knowledge that Bediuzzaman Said Nursi revealed about our century

Until being called to the mercy of Allah in 1960, Bediüzzaman Said Nursi, the mujaddid of the 13th Islamic century, spent his entire life calling on people to believe in Allah, and to live by the moral values of the Qur’an. He suffered much in that cause, but he was always content with the life he led and faced all the difficulties he encountered with great submission, fortitude, faith and joy. His Risale-i Nur Collection, a commentary on the Qur’an, is full of much wise teaching that clearly reveals his joyous love of Allah, his deep faith, and his devotion to His religion.



Bediüzzaman is a scholar who, in addition to having powerful faith, also possessed secret knowledge revealed to him by Almighty Allah. Many of the reports in question have come to pass in our own time.



Bediüzzaman Said Nursi Described How the Way of the Dajjal Would Increase Its Influence in the 40-50 Years after Him, and How the Persecution and Oppression of Muslims Would Intensify









“At this time, a man’s one sin does not remain one sin, but sometimes grows and spreads and becomes a hundred. (...) IN THIS TIME, AND PARTICULARLY 40-50 YEARS ON, evil and wickedness will not remain on the perpetrator; THE RIGHTS OF PERHAPS MILLIONS OF MUSLIMS WILL BE VIOLATED. MANY EXAMPLES WILL BE SEEN IN 40-50 YEARS’ TIME.” (“Old Said” Period Writings, Damascus Sermon, p. 350-1)



In that particular sermon, Bediüzzaman made highly important statements about the state of the Islamic world 40-50 years after him. Calculating 40-50 years after the Master being called to the mercy of Allah in 1960, this indicates the dates:



1960+40 =2000



1960+50 =2010.



Indeed, in line with the dates clearly and miraculously revealed by Bediüzzaman Said Nursi, the influence of the way of the dajjal has increased in the 2000s.



Since the early 2000s, the Islamic world has been under the effect of serious problems such as conflict, anarchy, terror and the slaughter of the innocent, that show the way of the dajjal is at work.



Muslim countries, especially Afghanistan and Iraq, have been invaded, and tyrannical despots have inflicted terrible cruelty in many Islamic countries.



His Foretelling of the Events of 1971



On the basis of abjad calculations of verses from the Qur’an, Bediüzzaman foretold events that took place in 1971, 20 years beforehand, and these have all come to pass to the letter.



Abjad calculation of the reference in verse 3 of Surat al-Falaq to “the darkness when it gathers” gives a date of 1971. Bediüzzaman Said Nursi refers to 1971 in the following passage:







“If they are counted together, they make 1971, and give news of some ghastly evil at that date. If the crops of the seeds of the present are not rectified, the blows will certainly be terrible.” (The Rays / The Fruits of Belief - Eleventh Topic - p.289)

In 1971, Turkey came to the brink of a military coup, a memorandum was issued and these events had a huge impact on the country’s social and political history. There followed a period of anarchy, fear and terror.



Bediüzzaman Said Nursi wrote his Rays treatise between 1936 and 1949. Therefore, the Master foretold social events that would take place in 1971, about 30 years beforehand, and everything he said came to pass.



His Foretelling the Formation of the European Union and the Glad Tidings of the Subsequent Reign of Islamic Moral Values



In his “Münazarat,” (Disputations) written in 1911, Bediüzzaman foretold the establishment of the European Union, the foundations of which would only be laid 46 years later:







“At that time Old Said said: ‘THE OTTOMAN GOVERNMENT IS PREGNANT WITH EUROPE. IT WILL GIVE BIRTH TO A GOVERNMENT LIKE EUROPE. And Europe is pregnant with Islam; and it will give birth to an Islamic state,’ he said this to Sheikh Bahid. That learned individual said, ‘I corroborate that.’” (Münazarat, p. 147)





In foretelling the European Union, Bediüzzaman also foretold the reign of Islamic moral values in the End Times:





“AND EUROPE IS PREGNANT WITH ISLAM; AND IT WILL GIVE BIRTH TO AN ISLAMIC STATE.” (Münazarat, p. 147)



He Knew that Communism Would Collapse



Another of Bediüzzaman’s predictions concerns the collapse of communism and the USSR, nearly 80 years after his own day. Said Nursi foretold this event, that nobody could even have imagined so long beforehand, to a Russian soldier:



"Three lights will be revealed one after another in the Islamic world of Asia. Three shadows from your side on top of each other will be revealed. THE DESPOTIC CURTAIN WILL BE TORN AND PUCKERED, AND I WILL COME AND BUILD MY SCHOOL HERE."





The Russian soldier said:





"I am amazed at your optimism"





Bediüzzaman replied:





"And I am amazed by your thinking. Do you really think this winter can last? Every winter has a spring, and every night a dawn." (The Unknown Aspects of Bediüzzaman Said Nursi, p. 144, Nesil Yayınevi)

Bediüzzaman Knew Beforehand the Date of His Death and that His Grave Would Remain Secret



In his poem Eddai (The Supplicant), written in 1920, Bediüzzaman Said Nursi described in detail the date of his death, and how his grave would be demolished shortly afterward. The abjad value of the name of the poem, “Eddai,” is 86, Bediüzzaman’s age at death.



“My demolished grave in which is heaped up seventy-nine dead Said's with his sins and sorrows.”



The term “seventy-nine dead” refers to the year Hijri 1379. The Master died in that year.



“The eightieth is a gravestone to a grave;” As described in these words, the Master’s grave was destroyed shortly after his death, in Hijri 1380, and his remains were transferred elsewhere.



The Master wrote the Eddai between 1918 and 1920. In other words, by Allah’s leave and mercy, he revealed the time of his death 40 years beforehand.



In addition, on page 186 of his Barla Addendum a letter by his student Hafi Ali says, “... the servant of the Qur’an of the 14th century served the Qur’an directly and without exception from the age of nine to sixty...” The Master was 60 when that letter was written. And above the word “sixty” the Master wrote the words, “eighty-six” in his own handwriting. He thus predicted, 26 years before the event, that he would live and serve the Qur’an until the age of EIGHTY-SIX.



References to the Years 1980-1990 from Bediüzzaman Said Nursi



In his famous sermon at the Umayyad Mosque in 1911, Bediüzzaman provided important dates for the appearance of Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) and the period when he would be active:







IN [13]71, THE SUN BEGAN TO RISE (al-Fajr as-Sadiq) OR WILL BEGIN TO RISE. EVEN IF THIS IS ONLY THE INITIAL REDNESS IN THE HORIZON (al-Fajr al-Kazib), IN 30-40 YEARS AL-FAJR AS-SADIQ WILL APPEAR. (The Damascus Sermon, p. 23)

Said Nursi stressed the time 30 and 40 years after the year Hijri 1371.



1371 + 30 = 1401 = 1980, the time of the coming of Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh)



1371+ 40 =1411 = 1990







Thirty years after Hijri 1371 equates to Hijri 1400, or 1980 AD, the date given by our Prophet (pbuh) for the coming of Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh). The 1990s are the years when Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) is active.

Bediüzzaman’s References to the Year 2001



In the next part of his Damascus Sermon, Bediüzzaman refers to the 2000s, the period 50 years, or half a century, after Hijri 1371.



“... He sent to the eight fronts of those eight foes. He has now begun to repulse them, INSHA’Allah, HE WILL SMASH THEM IN HALF A CENTURY’S TIME.” (Damascus Sermon, p. 25)



Hijri 1371 +50 = Hijri 1421, or 2001 AD



The 2000s are a very important time, when Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) will intellectually silence the atheist ideological system by virtue of the means provided by science, scholarship and civilization.



Bediüzzaman Said Nursi Described the Internet Years Beforehand



In his Words, written in 1929, Bediüzzaman Said Nursi referred to the Internet, which only came into use in the 1980s.







… in the tiny amount air expended with the word HE, the innumerable different exchanges, centers, receivers and transmitters of all the telephones, telegraphs and radios in the world so that each could perform those innumerable acts at the same time… (The Words / Thirteenth Word - Second Station - p.174

In this passage, Bediüzzaman speaks of an advanced technology that will perform all the functions of technological equipment such as the wireless, telephone, telegraph and radio. It is quite clear that in this extract, Bediüzzaman is referring to the Internet, which only began being used 50 years after his own day.



Bediüzzaman Foretold the Coming of Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) in Hijri 1400, a Century after His Own Day



In all his statements made at different times, Bediüzzaman referred to the Hijri 1400s as the time of the coming of Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh). In another passage, Bediüzzaman states that Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) will appear 1400 years after the Age of Bliss:







“[THEY] SUPPOSED A FACT THAT WOULD OCCUR IN THE FUTURE OF THE WORLD ONE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED YEARS LATER TO BE CLOSE TO THEIR CENTURY …” (The Words, The Twenty-fourth Word: Third Branch, Eight Principle, p. 318)

As Bediüzzaman says, “1400 years after the time of the Companions” equates to the beginning of the Hijri 1400s, or 1979-1980 AD.



In his sermon preached to 10,000 people at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus in 1327, Bediüzzaman made references to the future of the Islamic world after Hijri 1371. He noted the time of the struggle of the awaited Mahdi by giving various dates in the End Times. Bediüzzaman provides the following dates for Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) starting his work and intellectually defeating the atheist mindset:



"The truths in the Damascus Sermon regarding the fate of the Islamic world after 1371... may be not now but 30-40 years later, in order to fully equip science and knowledge acquired through arts, science and skills, the goodness of civilization and those three forces, and to overcome the nine obstacles, He sent inclination for investigating the truth, moderation and love for human beings to the fronts of those nine foes. By Allah's Will, He will demolish them after half a century. (The Damascus Sermon, p. 25)



In this address in Damascus, he indicates events that will take place after Hijri 1371 and states that Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) will commence work 30-40 years after 1371. That date equates to Hijri 1401-1411, or 1980-1990 AD.



In another part of the same address, Bediüzzaman says that Hazrat Mahdi (pbuh) will intellectually silence the atheist ideological system by using the means afforded by science, knowledge and civilization. He gives the date for that intellectual superiority as half a century after 1371. That means Hijri 1421, or 2001 AD.



Another statement by Bediüzzaman regarding the End Times reads:







IN [13]71, THE SUN BEGAN TO RISE (al-Fajr as-Sadiq) OR WILL BEGIN TO RISE. EVEN IF THIS IS ONLY THE INITIAL REDNESS IN THE HORIZON (al-Fajr al-Kazib), IN 30-40 YEARS AL-FAJR AS-SADIQ WILL APPEAR. (The Damascus Sermon, p. 23)





The years when the true dawn (al-Fajr as-Sadiq) will appear, according to Bediüzzaman, are:





1371 + 30 = 1401 = 1981





1371 + 40 = 1411 = 1991

According to this analysis by Bediüzzaman, atheism and the materialist philosophy, the ideas that represent falsehood against the Truth, will begin falling apart in 1981-1991 and will be completely silenced and ideologically dispersed in 2001. (Allah knows the truth)



Another passage from Bediüzzaman Said Nursi about the coming of Hazrat Mahdi reads:







There are such intellectual trends at that time that even if that person WHO IS TRULY AWAITED AND WILL COME IN A CENTURY’S TIME comes at that time... (Kastamonu Addendum, p. 57)

Bediüzzaman Said Nursi is referring to Hazrat Mahdi in the words "that person who is truly awaited and will come in a century’s time," and emphasizing that he had not yet appeared in his own day. In addition, he says that he is awaited by Muslims and will come one century after his own day. Bediüzzaman lived in the Hijri 1300s. So the century after his, the Hijri 1400s, is when Hazrat Mahdi will appear.



All this information goes to show that Bediüzzaman was a great scholar and a blessed individual. He was inspired by Allah to foretell many things that have taken place in our own day. And as he says in his works, by Allah’s leave, Hazrat Mahdi will appear in this century, the “Spring of Islam,” or Islamic Union, will come about and the moral values of Islam will prevail in the world.



Bediüzzaman Said Nursi won the love of thousands of Muslims through his high virtue and sincere work. Everyone who knew him was amazed by his sincerity and friendship that reflected the warmth of religious moral values, and harbored a great and sincere love for him in their hearts. Although many years have passed since his demise, he is still remembered with love by those who knew him or who never knew him but have read even a single book by him.



The Significant Contribution of the Risale–i Nur to the Islamic World



Bediüzzaman Said Nursi preached the existence of Allah and the moral values of the Qur’an with great steadfastness over the years. His written and spoken preaching was instrumental in many formerly heedless people surrendering themselves to Allah, to acquiring a deeper faith and deciding to live in a manner that is pleasing to Him.



He continued with this holy duty even after his death though his Risale-i Nur. That work is still continuing today.



Bediüzzaman concentrated the essence of the Qur’an in his soul, had the insight to see the truth and fine details of events, and discussed everything that he knew in his own self, and that he thought people would need, in the wisest and most sincere language in his works. Every line and paragraph of the Risale-i Nur should therefore be reflected upon at length. These are works that people must see the wisdom of and draw lessons from. Indeed, everyone reading them with

everyone reading them with a sincere heart can easily find the answers to any erroneous ideas they may have and matters they are ignorant of through these works. In Bediüzzaman’s own words, the Risale-i Nur “swiftly heals people who are spiritually wounded and looking for the truth.”