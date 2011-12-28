The Second Round of the Doha Talks Between America and Taliban

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 37
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
About 40% of Afghanistan’s GDP and 75% of its public expenditure depends upon foreign aid. Since the Taliban takeover, the foreign assistance to the state has taken a plunge and the US government has seized over $9.5 billion worth of Afghan assets, worsening the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
Given the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the US and the Taliban have, once again, decided to cooperate and pursue a second round of talks in Doha. Although the Taliban regime has not been recognized by the US, the former is hopeful that the two-day talks will start a “new chapter” in their political relations.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/doha-talks/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
