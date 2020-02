Has nothing to do with Imran.



The Saudis & Emiratis have been sucking up to the Indians just like the Iranians for years now.



The Saudis & Emirati tilt towards India became even more obvious in the aftermath of the Pakistani refusal (correctly) to join the disastrous war in Yemen.



The Saudis & Emiratis took Pakistan for granted so much that they decided to include Pakistan’s name in the list of countries fighting in Yemen without a Pakistani decision, and that probably pissed them off that Pakistan could say no.





Let them - it’s a worthless, useless organization which apparently is controlled by Saudis who have sold themselves out to Israel and India.

