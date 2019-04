Khafee said: ↑ Look up Jobaria MLRS, this is just one e.g. we have very good ties with the Turkish Mil Industries.



On the other hand, you can wait for Qatar to make the first move. Either way we loose nothing. Click to expand...



"I said 'King, we're protecting you - you might not be there for two weeks without us - you have to pay for your military,'"



These insults do not hurt the Arab people?