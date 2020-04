Yemen’s Houthi rebels reject ceasefire with Saudi-led coalition

Houthis accuse coalition of already violating ceasefire, calling it a 'political and media maneuver'

The coalition said a two-week pause in the five year-conflict took effect from 0900 GMT, but a spokesman for the Houthis alleged air strikes continued to pound targets in Yemen after that.

“The aggression didn’t stop … and until this moment there are tens of continuous air strikes,” Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdelsalam told Al Jazeera news network some five hours after the truce began.

“We consider the ceasefire a political and media maneuver” to bolster the image of the coalition “in this critical moment when the world is facing” the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Wider solution

‘Rare opportunity’